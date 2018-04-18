ODA Launches 2018 “Ag is Cool!” Creative Expression Contest

REYNOLDSBURG, April 12, 2018 –The Ohio Department of Agriculture has opened 2018’s “Agriculture is Cool!” Creative Expression Contest. Children enrolled in school or home schooled in Ohio during the 2017-2018 academic year have until June 5, 2018 to show their personal interpretation of why Ohio agriculture is cool for their chance to win prizes including a trip to be recognized at the Ohio State Fair.

“Ag is Cool!” entries, which can include an original video, photograph, drawing or painting, will be judged in the following age categories. One winner from each age group and category will be chosen:

Grades K-2: Photography, Drawing or Painting

Grades 3-5: Video, Photography, Drawing or Painting

Grades 6-8: Video, Photography, Drawing or Painting

Grades 9-12: Video, Photography, Drawing or Painting

Entries will be judged by a panel that may include representatives from the Office of Governor John Kasich, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio State Fair and professionals in the areas of video production, photography, drawing, painting and other visual arts. Judging will be based on the student’s visual representation of the “Ag is Cool!” theme, if it accurately reflects 21st Century agriculture, use of Ohio images, creativity and quality of work.

Winners of the art contest will be honored by the Office of Governor Kasich and other state officials at the Ohio State Fair on July 25, 2018.

For additional information about the contest, a complete copy of the rules and entry form visit agri.ohio.gov/AgIsCool/ or call 614-752-9817.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/ag_is_cool_white_outline.png