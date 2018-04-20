Sunbury Quilt Show Saturday

4th annual Bean Dinner

The Delaware County League of Women Voters’ 4th annual Tax Day Bean Dinner is April 19 in First Presbyterian Church, 73 West Winter Street, Delaware. Serving regular and vegetarian bean and ham soup with cornbread, starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., there will be a special speaker, Dr. Michael Flamm, OWU professor of history. Dr. Flamm will relate the story of “Axis Sally,” OWU’s most notorious and least understood alum.

Student recital

Ohio Wesleyan student recital featuring music composed by students of faculty member Jennifer Jolley and performed by current OWU music students and young alumni, at 3:15 p.m. April 19 in Jemison Auditorium inside Sanborn Hall, 23 Elizabeth St., Delaware. Composition students whose work will be featured are Stuart Cox, Noah Green, Jase Jacobson, Jess Martich, Colin Pietron, Austin Wood, and Mi So Yoo. Students performing the compositions include Taryn Barnes, Veda Cost, Luis Gonzales, Noah Green, Kacy Gurewitz, Liam Keller (2017 graduate), Kathryn Lawson, Hannah Treadway, Austin Wood, Mi So Yoo, and Jiamo Zhang. Admission is free. Learn more about Jolley at www.jenniferjolley.com and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Music at www.owu.edu/music.

Sunbury Quilt Show

The Piece Corps Quilt Guild of Sunbury will present their latest quilt show on Saturday, April 21st at the Sunbury United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Our fundraiser quilt this year supports Big Walnut Friends Who Share. The mission of this non-profit group is to distribute donated items (including clothing, food, and household furnishings) to families and individuals residing in the Big Walnut School District who are in need. Everyone who brings cans of food will be eligible for a special drawing.

There will be several local quilt store vendors. Lunch will be available. Along with our display of over 150 quilts, we are planning demos, displays of charity projects, and a showing of story quilts. We will have hand-made quilted items in our Boutique and for the bargain hunters, we will have all kinds of donated fabric and quilt supplies in our “Granny’s Attic.”

Admission is a $5 donation. Please contact Karen Hostetler at sunburypiececorps@aol.com for more information.

‘Human Library’ Event

The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) will host its first Human Library event at the Orange Branch Library on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m.–noon. The Human Library concept is designed to build a positive framework for conversations that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. On the date of the event, library patrons are invited to ‘check out’ a human ‘book’ for 30-minute conversations.

“I believe it is more difficult to pass judgment on someone when you are sitting across from the person and looking her in the eye while she shares her story,” said Orange Branch Assistant Manager of Adult Services and event organizer Amee Sword. “I think we do better when we know better.”

Human books ‘on loan’ during the Human Library event include a range of subjects. Sara will discuss her life as a below-the-knee amputee; Bob changed careers midlife; Syed is a Muslim American; and Holly survived a domestic abuse relationship. In total, eight ‘books’ will be available to check out over the course of the two-hour event. Other subjects include infertility, mental health, LGBT and stories from a medical professional.

Times with the books can be reserved in advance by calling the Orange Branch Library at 740-549-2665 or emailing the Human Library event coordinator Amee Sword at asword@delawarelibrary.org. However, reservations are not required and individuals may simply stop by the branch on April 21 to check out any available book at that time.

This Human Library event is part of a worldwide movement of events, supported by the Human Library organization. The group’s mission is to facilitate open and honest conversations that can lead to greater acceptance, tolerance and social cohesion within a community. The events naturally challenge stigma, stereotypes and prejudices through a non-confrontational and friendly conversation.

For more information on the books and the details of each individual story, visit www.delawarelibrary.org/content/human-library. To learn more about the global Human Library movement, visit www.humanlibrary.org.

Bean Soup Lunch

On Saturday April 21, 2018 the American Legion Post 457 at 230 Otis Street in Sunbury will have their annual Bean Soup/Corn bread Lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

This is a fundraiser to help support the Buckeye Boys/Girls State Program. Each year a limited number of area high school juniors are sponsored by Post 457 to participate in a week long program where they learn about how our government is formed and operated. They also learn about patriotism and respect for our Flag.

Tickets are $4 donation in advance or $5 donation at the door. Contact any Post 457 member or call 614 560-4650 for further information, or to get tickets.

Galena Clean Sweep April 21

In honor of Earth Day, the Big Walnut Nature Club invites you to the Galena Clean Sweep on Saturday, April 21. Volunteers are needed and should meet at 9 a.m. at the Area N trailhead, near 45 S. Walnut St. in Galena. Volunteers will be given trash bags and grabbers courtesy of the Delaware General Health District’s Keep Delaware County Beautiful program. Wear appropriate clothes, boots, and gloves for being in woodsy, damp areas.

According to Big Walnut Nature Club Clean Sweep Coordinator Craig Ebersold, improving habitat is key to helping wildlife thrive in the area. “Our group is focusing on species of special interest such as the Eagles, Osprey, Prothonotary Warblers, and Chimney Swifts but we are also interested in improving the environment for the benefit of all our wildlife,” Ebersold said. “A lot of trash ends up in our waterways coming down Little Walnut and Big Walnut creeks and on Hoover Reservoir and we get out at least twice a year to clean it up. We welcome everyone to come out and help us clean up the area so we can all enjoy the great natural resources Galena has to offer.”

For more information, contact bwnatureclub@gmail.com or visit www.bwnatureclub.webs.com or find us on Facebook (Big Walnut Nature Club).

Clean Up Harlem Twp.

The Harlem Township Civic Association, and the Delaware General Health District will sponsor a “Clean Up Harlem Township Day” on Sat. April 21, 9 a.m.-noon. Residents can pick “road assignments,” vests, grabbers, bags, etc. at the Harlem Grange, 12900 Center Village Rd., Galena. A free lunch will be provided from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for volunteers. For more information contact Valerie Pedersen, Vice President at 740-965-3670.

10th Scrap Metal Drive

A scrap metal drive will take place Saturday April 21nd 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday April 22rd noon to 5 p.m. at the Big Walnut High School Ag Room, 555 S. Old 3C Hwy., Sunbury.

Roll off containers will be set up for your convenience at the South end of the School. Help unloading is provided. “All Metals” including “appliances” will be accepted (items we do not take include microwaves, dehumidifiers, TV’s and propane tanks). Thank you for your support and Happy Recycling!

Sponsored by Big Walnut FFA, alumni donations support the Big Walnut DACC FFA. For more info contact Brenda Piper at 740-815-5092 or piperspets@aol.com

Recycling in Dublin

If not disposed of safely, common household hazardous wastes, such as oil-based paints, cleaners, oils, batteries and pesticides can react, be toxic, catch fire or explode. To help residents safely dispose of these unwanted items, SWACO partners with local municipalities to sponsor Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) mobile collection events.

The first 2018 mobile collection event is being held during Earth Month, on Saturday, April 21, in partnership with the City of Dublin from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashland Chemical LLC, 5200 Blazer Parkway.

Residents can bring their old lawn chemicals, paint strippers, acids, insecticides, and more for recycling and/or environmentally safe disposal. A complete list of accepted materials is available at swaco.org. Residents should be aware that because latex and water based paints aren’t hazardous and can be dried easily and placed in the trash, there will be a $1 per container charge during the event for the disposal of this material. Unlike latex and water based paints, household hazardous waste materials require special handling and should not be put in the trash and sent to the Franklin County Sanitary Landfill. In addition to the mobile collection events held throughout the year, SWACO provides free HHW disposal services at a permanent drop-off location at 645 E. 8th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201.

During the event, representatives from Operation Feed will also be on hand to collect canned goods and cash, AMVETS will accept clothing, and electronic waste will be accepted.

For a complete list of HHW Mobile Collection events scheduled in Franklin County, go to swaco.org.

Coffee with a Cop

Delaware Ohio Police Department from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 21 at the McDonald’s at 279 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. Come enjoy a hot cup of coffee and meet local patrol officers from the Delaware City Police Department. Share your ideas, concerns or simply your favorite joke. Free.

Monthly Railroad Fun

All Aboard for Railroad Fun. Join us at the Sandel Legacy Trail house for this model railroad open houses. Watch the model trains (HO scale) travel through a miniature village and countryside, and learn about the history of railroading in America.

Free, all ages. Saturday, April 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday, April 22 noon-4 p.m. Sandel Legacy Trail, 168 S. Vernon St., Sunbury.

Ohio History Day

Ohio Wesleyan hosts the 2018 Ohio History Day statewide competition, bringing hundreds of secondary school students to campus to present their projects for judging, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 21 in Gordon Field House, 105 S. Sandusky St., Delaware. The year-long program is led by the Ohio History Connection and is an affiliate of the award-winning National History Day program. Admission is free. For information about serving as a volunteer judge for the statewide competition, visit the Ohio History Day State registration website. Learn more at www.ohiohistory.org and more about Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of History at www.owu.edu/history.

Earth Day Action

From Preservation Parks: Celebrate our planet by prepping a native flower garden, cleaning up the roadside, and clearing invasive species. We will also hike from Hogback along the Alum Creek primitive trail to view the osprey overlook.

Free, all ages. Sunday, April 22, 1-4 p.m. Hogback Ridge Park, 2656 Hogback Road, Sunbury.

Bird Club event

Birding enthusiasts are invited to attend this Delaware County Bird Club meeting. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 23, and Dr. Dustin G. Reichard, Assistant Professor of Zoology at Ohio Wesleyan University, will be decoding the ways in which the Dark Eyed Junco communicate starting at 7 p.m.

Free, all ages. Deer Haven Park, 4183 Liberty Road, Delaware.

Candidates Night

The Harlem Township Civic Assn. will host a “Candidates Night” on Tuesday, April 24th, 7 p.m. at the Harlem Township Community Room in the rear of the Harlem Township Firehouse, 2882 S. State Rte 605, Galena, just South of Center Village Road. This forum is open to all interested voters. For more information, contact Chairperson, Katherine Kuck, 614-406-2676.

“Tiny Furniture” at Strand

The Community Film Series returns to the Strand Theatre this year for seven weeks in March and April. The annual series is a collaboration between the historic movie theater, 28 E. Winter St., Delaware, and the Ohio Wesleyan University Department of English and Film Studies Program.

All films will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and again at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $7 for general admission, $6 for students, military personnel, and Ohio Wesleyan employees, and $5 for senior citizens. (For this series, anyone with a valid OWU ID may pay $7 and receive a small drink and small popcorn with admission.)

April 24-25 – “Tiny Furniture” (2010): The first woman to win the Director’s Guild Best Director Award, Lena Dunham of the HBO series “Girls” wrote and stars in this indie film about a young woman who returns to New York City to face the rest of her life after graduating from Oberlin with a film degree. (Not rated, 98 minutes)

The Sunbury Quilt Show is Saturday in the United Methodist Church. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/04/web1_Donation-Quilt-2018.jpg The Sunbury Quilt Show is Saturday in the United Methodist Church.

