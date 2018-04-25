Bookmobile Community Stops Return

Weekly visits bring library reach and accessibility to patrons at community hubs

Delaware, OH — The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) is bringing back a service that many library patrons will recall from their youth – the neighborhood and community Bookmobile visits.

With the increased desire for library services in neighborhoods with high foot traffic, the Community and Family Outreach Services department has added community stops to four locations around Delaware County bi-weekly on Tuesday evenings and weekly on Thursday evenings.

“This was a service that the library provided through the Bookmobile over a decade ago. However, with the increase in Library branches and the ability for more patrons to drive to the Library, the mission of the Outreach department was reprioritized,” said Outreach Services Manager Robbie Apt. “I’m happy that now, in addition to visiting daycare centers and senior living facilities, we’re re-introducing the community to the traditional Bookmobile stops in their very own neighborhoods.”

Beginning on Tuesday, May 1 and continuing every other Tuesday through the end of 2018, the Bookmobile will make stops outside the Family Resource Center, located at Willis Education Center, from 4:45 until 5:45 p.m., and outside Conger Elementary School in Delaware from 6:15 until 7:15 p.m.

The Bookmobile is also adding weekly stops on Thursday evenings to the schedule at Londontown Apartments on Chelsea Street in Delaware from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m., and outside the United Church of Christ in Radnor from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m.

During a designated community stop time, individuals are invited to walk on to the Bookmobile and sign up for library cards, browse and check out materials, renew library materials, and even enjoy an impromptu storytime. Outreach Services staff will be on hand to help and answer questions about the Delaware County District Library.

The community stops will be enhanced by many of the features on the Library’s new Bookmobile, introduced in January of this year. They include Wi-Fi access while on board, a retractable awning for rain protection and shade, and exterior lights. The vehicle also features full-height electronically operated “bus doors” for patron entry, as well as a lift for those who have difficulty with stairs.

Outside of its regular stops, the public can also climb on board the Bookmobile at the annual City of Powell Touch A Truck in Adventure Park on Friday, May 4 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

For more information about the Community & Family Outreach Services Department or other aspects of the Delaware County District Library (DCDL) system, please contact Communications Manager Nicole Fowles at 740-362-3861 or nfowles@delawarelibrary.org.

