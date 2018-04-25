BBB Warns Central Ohio Against Local Paving Contractors

Columbus, OH (April 19, 2018) – A harsh winter has left much of Central Ohio craving sunshine – and potentially in need of driveway repair. Itinerant paving companies may approach you with a knock on the door, or by leaving a flyer on your porch. Although many sales people and contractors are legitimate, BBB wants consumers to be wary of dishonest businesses taking advantage of homeowners this spring.

A door-to-door contractor may offer a very low price or a short time frame for completing the job while using high-pressure sales tactics. BBB encourages all homeowners to check with bbb.org before agreeing to do business with any contractor moving through your neighborhood to avoid home improvement mishaps.

This season, BBB wants consumers to be aware of these four itinerant paving companies:

All Seal Paving, located in Columbus, has an F rating with BBB. This business has a pattern of complaints including failure to honor warranties, shoddy workmanship and not responding to customers.

Ohio Concrete Repair has an F rating with BBB for poor or incomplete work, not acknowledging warranties and not responding to calls and emails from homeowners. These pavers are located in Columbus, Ohio.

Colombini’s Concrete and Masonry has a D+ rating with BBB for failing to complete work in a local neighborhood. A Bexley, Ohio consumer reported that the owner came to his door offering to replace their basement walkout. The consumer gave him a downpayment of $2,300; Colombini proceeded to break up the basement walkout, then disappeared. Colombini also collected money from the consumer’s neighbor, broke-up the concrete ramp outside of his house, and left without finishing the job.

Specialty Concrete Svc LLC, located in Obetz, has an F rating with BBB. The owner, William “Bill” Coyne also does business under the names: Complete Concrete Construction, Concrete Designers of Ohio, B & C Decorative Concrete LLC and Complete Concrete. BBB has received information that Coyne is currently active in the Columbus area. Court records and BBB files also indicate he may be involved in a pattern of court cases involving his business practices.

In each of these investigations, BBB has reached out to the above businesses multiple times in an attempt to get more information without any response.

In order to avoid a negative experience with a paving company, BBB recommends that consumers look for the following red flags:

They want to deal with cash-only. Most reputable businesses will accept checks or credit cards. It is also best not to pay more than ⅓ of the money upfront.

They use high-pressure sales tactics. Any trustworthy business will give you time to think about your decision. Ultimately, if you do not feel comfortable with the situation, then it is okay to walk away.

They say they have “leftover materials”. Most trustworthy contractors are professionals, and know how much materials are actually needed for a job. It is very rare that they would have a large amount of materials leftover.

They are from out of state or have an unmarked car. If the contractor is from another state, be cautious. This may be a sign that they are a scammer, or will not easily be able to return to your home if a problem arises.

Homeowners can find a list of monitored, screened and approved Accredited Businesses by searching at bbb.org. Additional resources, tips and DIY home improvement plans can be found at bbbhomehelp.com!

