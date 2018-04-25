TerraCycle Announces the 2018 Recycled Playground Challenge

TRENTON, N.J., (April 23, 2018) –TerraCycle announces the fourth annual Recycled Playground Challenge, a contest with partners Colgate-Palmolive (“Colgate”) and Meijer, that encourages healthy habits among school children and their communities and awards a recycled playground to a winning school.

Running April 22 – June 30, schools located throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin can join TerraCycle’s Oral Care Recycling Program, a free, national program run by Colgate and TerraCycle, and compete to win a new playground made completely of recycled material.

Schools participating in the contest earn one ‘Playground Credit’ for each unit (“unit” defined as 0.02 lbs of used, post-consumer oral care products and packaging) of oral care waste, such as empty toothpaste tubes and floss containers, sent to TerraCycle within the timeframe. Additional Playground Credits are earned through online voting at www.meijer.com/colgate or www.terracycle.com/colgatemeijerplayground2018.

Full set of rules for the 2018 “Recycled Playground Challenge” can be viewed at: www.terracycle.com/colgatemeijerplayground2018

The school that earns the most Playground Credits by June 30 will be announced as the winner of the grand prize playground in July 2018 before the playground installation in fall 2018. The first and second runner-up schools, as well as six honorable mention participants, will be awarded Meijer gift cards. Kettle Lake Elementary in Grand Rapids, Michigan was the winner of the 2017 Recycled Playground Challenge after earning a total of 81,697 Playground Credits.

In addition to donating gift certificates for the runner-up schools, Meijer is also encouraging community participation in the contest with displays throughout its stores.

“TerraCycle is thrilled that Colgate and Meijer have decided to bring back the Recycled Playground Challenge for 2018,” said TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky. “It’s a chance for more young students to gain valuable knowledge about sustainability and get the opportunity to make a difference within their school and community.”

For instructions on how to participate, please visit www.meijer.com/colgate or your local Meijer retailer.

To learn more about the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program and to sign up, please visit www.terracycle.com/colgate.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate-Palmolive sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Mennen, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate-Palmolive’s global business, visit the Company’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®, Colgate’s global oral health education program, please visit www.colgatebsbf.com.

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is the world’s leader in the collection and repurposing of complex waste streams, ranging from used cigarette butts to coffee capsules to ocean plastic to oral and beauty care products and packaging. The waste is collected through manufacturer-funded programs that are free to the public, as well as Zero Waste Boxes that are purchased by end users for recycling from homes, offices, factories and public spaces. The collected waste is converted into a variety of raw materials that are sold to manufacturers that produce new products. Each year, across 21 countries, TerraCycle collects and repurposes billions of pieces of waste, donating millions of dollars to schools and charities in the process. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

