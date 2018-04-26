Polaris Live 2018 Free Concert Series

Polaris Fashion Place Concert Series Returns This Summer Beginning June 21

Shoppers can enjoy Polaris Live Thursday evenings this summer

COLUMBUS – Polaris Fashion Place, Central Ohio’s premier indoor shopping destination with more than 190 popular retail, dining and entertainment choices, is pleased to announce the return of Polaris Live. This free Summer Concert Series will take place every Thursday evening for a ten week period beginning June 21 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. at the Polaris Lifestyle Center next to The Cheesecake Factory.

“Polaris Fashion Place is excited to bring back this event to our guests,” said Bruce Goldsberry, General Manager at Polaris Fashion Place. “As a central place for the community to gather, we invite everyone to take advantage of these concerts, as well as our shopping, dining and other entertainment options.”

Polaris Live is returning for its second season and has expanded from eight to ten weeks in 2018. Shoppers are invited to enjoy local cover bands while playing backyard activities at no cost and will also have the opportunity to purchase drinks to support local charities. The 2018 Polaris Live concert schedule is listed below. For more information about the event, visit www.polarisfashionplace.com.

2018 Polaris Live Band Line Up:

June 21 The Reaganomics

June 28 Mojoflo

July 5 Stadium 11

July 12 The Conspiracy Band

July 19 Shucking Bubba

July 26 The McCartney Project

August 2 Rockhouse

August 9 Popgun

August 16 The Reaganomics

August 23 SWAGG

About Polaris Fashion Place

Polaris Fashion Place is Central Ohio’s premier shopping destination offering market-exclusive brands and locally-owned specialty shops to more than two million locals and tourists alike. Polaris Fashion Place also hosts more than 75 events a year including: Polaris Live, KidX Club, Mommy Mile, the Easter Bunny and Santa Photo Set. The town center is home to more than 190 national and local retail, dining and entertainment options. A dynamic offering of things to do along with things to buy keeps guests engaged and returning often. Polaris Fashion Place is open seven days a week; Monday to Thursday 10 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 10 a.m.–9:30 p.m. and Sunday noon–6 p.m. For more information, please call 614-846-1500 or visit polarisfashionplace.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/polarisfashionplace and follow us on Twitter @PolarisFashion and Instagram @PolarisFashionPlace.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

