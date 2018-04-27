The Columbus Zoo Wants You! Zoo, Zoombezi Bay and Safari Golf Club Now Hiring

WHAT: The Columbus Zoo wants you! This spring, the Zoo will host several hiring events for potential applicants to apply and interview for employment at the Zoo, Zoombezi Bay and Safari Golf Club.

WHEN: Seasonal Job Fairs

Saturday, April 21 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. in the Zoo’s Education Building Classroom A (Lifeguard Job Fair)

Saturday, April 28 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the Zoo’s Lakeside Pavilion

Swimmerviews (Lifeguard Interviews)

Friday, April 13 from 5 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. at the Worthington Natatorium

Thursday, April 19 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Worthington Natatorium

Friday, April 27 from 5 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. at the Delaware YMCA

Friday, May 11 from 4 p.m.– 7 p.m. at the Worthington Natatorium

Food and Beverage and Retail Open Interviews

Saturday, April 14 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. in the Zoo’s Lakeside Pavilion

Rides and Attractions Interviews

Saturday, April 14 from 12 p.m.– 2 p.m. in the Zoo’s Education Building

Friday, April 20 from 4 p.m.– 6 p.m. in the Zoo’s Education Building

WHY: The Columbus Zoo, Zoombezi Bay and Safari Golf Club are currently looking for talented individuals with a desire for fun and exciting spring and summer jobs.

The Zoo will host two job fairs this spring: one focused specifically on lifeguards on April 21 and one more general fair on April 28 with information about positions in areas, including food and beverage, facilities, guest relations, security, membership processing, rides, lifeguards, retail and more. For those interested in working in a specific area at the Zoo or Zoombezi Bay, applicants can attend open interviews for food and beverage and retail positions on April 14 or open interviews for rides and attractions positions on April 14 or April 20.

In addition, Zoombezi Bay is hiring lifeguards for the summer season and invites applicants to attend an open interview called a “swimmerview” on April 13, 19 or May 11 at the Worthington Natatorium, or on April 27 at the Delaware YMCA. Participants must bring a swimsuit as they will need to complete a basic water skills test before they move on to the interview portion of the event. No prior experience as a lifeguard is required. Once hired, Zoombezi Bay offers full lifeguard certification and training at no cost to employees.

Applicants must be 16 years of age or older. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

For more information about these hiring events and other employment opportunities at the Columbus Zoo, please visit https://columbuszoo.org/job-search.

