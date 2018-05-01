Grant awarded to Central Ohio Symphony

Highlighting the groundswell of innovation occurring at smaller-budget orchestras and youth orchestras across the country, the Central Ohio Symphony is just one of 17 smaller-budget orchestras that have received a two-year grant totaling $30,000 from the American Orchestras’ Futures Fund from the League of American Orchestras, made possible with the support of the Ann & Gordon Getty Foundation.

“These orchestras are in the forefront of experimentation and visionary problem-solving, and the League is proud to support this work for the benefit of the orchestra field,” said League President and CEO Jesse Rosen. “I’m grateful to the Ann & Gordon Getty Foundation for enabling orchestras to incubate innovative practice, and look forward to the knowledge and research developed around these exciting initiatives.”

“We’re energized and encouraged by the momentum of our continued partnership with the League through the American Orchestras’ Futures Fund,” added Lisa Delan, director of the Ann & Gordon Getty Foundation. “The initiatives by smaller-budget and youth orchestras in this round of grants represent the range of innovation, impact, and collaboration we envisioned when we approached the League. And I am personally gratified to witness the commitment by these grantees to reach diverse populations within their communities.”

Central Ohio Symphony Executive Director Warren W. Hyer said he was humbled and thrilled that the Symphony was among the first-round recipients.

“This is a huge honor that puts the Symphony at the forefront of smaller orchestras, both in terms of quality and in terms of our interaction with the community,” Hyer said. “This award allows us to look at where we want to go with our place in central Ohio.”

The Symphony will use the grant to collaborate with students at Delaware Hayes High School to assess the relevance of the Symphony’s programming. Together, they will develop a collaborative project that explores how the Symphony can respond to and help define values of importance to the community and its young people. Within the school’s multi-skills learning environment, the students will partner with the Symphony in creating artistic programming and in-school lab concerts and in addressing other issues that can meet the needs of the community. Both groups will take ownership in setting a direction, collaboratively defining and developing activities. The partnership examines how the Symphony can increase its relevance to today’s society, the role of art in a community, and the connections between the issues in the students’ lives, using music as a tool to address those issues positively.

“This is not about music only, and this is not about the Symphony only,” Hyer said. “This is about how we can use our resources to help young people take active leadership roles in defining and addressing our community’s strengths and needs.”

Ric J. Stranges, principal of Delaware Hayes High School, is also happy with the announcement.

“We are proud to foster and further our relationship with the Central Ohio Symphony.” Stranges said. “This collaborative endeavor will provide not only opportunities for our young people at Delaware Hayes High School but will also strengthen our ties with this outstanding organization.”

The first year of the multi-year project will begin with the 2018-2019 school year.

