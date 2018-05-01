CAPA Announces Lineup for 2018 CAPA Summer Movie Series

Movie Ticket Strips on Sale Now

The CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in America, today announced the movie lineup for its 49th series of classic films and cult favorites. Made possible through the generous support of PVS Chemicals, the 2018 Series will run June 15–August 5 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature 27 films over eight weeks.

2018 highlights include 12 series premieres, a silent film with live musical accompaniment, two Saturday mornings of classic cartoons, a ghostly comedy double feature, and the return of the Fright Nite Friday in Nite Owl Theatre style hosted by Fritz the Nite Owl.

Nite Owl Theatre Returns!

Return to the days of Nite Owl Theatre as local legend Fritz the Nite Owl hosts a special Fright Nite Friday presentation of Fright Night (1985) on Friday, July 6. After a live introduction from Fritz, fans will launch into a full episode of Nite Owl Theatre complete with era-appropriate, retro commercials and Fritz’s signature breaks loaded with trivia-tastic tomfoolery and campy special effects.

Digital Presentations

All efforts are made to screen films in 35mm whenever possible; however, distributors are increasingly moving to digital-only distribution. Digital presentations for 2018 include The Awful Truth, Fright Night, the Laurel & Hardy Laugh-a-thon shorts, and both Saturday morning cartoon programs.

Show Tunes

Now celebrating his 27th CAPA Summer Movie Series, Clark Wilson, official organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series, will once again provide pre-show and intermission entertainment at the keys of the Ohio Theatre’s “Mighty Morton” theatre organ 30 minutes prior to each screening. Organist David Fleisher will also provide live organ accompaniment at select movie screenings.

Audio-Described Movies

Select films on CAPA’s 2018 Summer Movie Series will be audio-described for visually impaired persons at no extra charge. Audio description allows patrons to hear a scene-by-scene narration of the on-screen action while they listen to the movie dialogue.

Audio-described showings for 2018:

Some Like It Hot – Sunday, June 17, 2 pm

Gone with the Wind – Sunday, July 15, 2 pm

Saboteur – Thursday, August 2, 7:30 pm

For more information, contact Elena Perantoni at (614) 469-1045.

Tickets

CAPA Summer Movie Series ticket strips, one of central Ohio’s best entertainment bargains, can be purchased now through Sunday, July 22, at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.) or www.ticketmaster.com. Strips of 10 tickets are $30, a savings of $2 per ticket off day-of-show prices. Phone orders for strip tickets can be placed by calling (614) 469-0939. For more information or to download an order form, please visit www.capa.com. Strip tickets are good for any film in any combination.

Day-of-show tickets to individual films are $5 and go on sale one hour prior to show time at the Ohio Theatre kiosk. Senior citizen tickets are $4. Kiosk sales are cash only.

All tickets are general admission and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

2018 CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Friday, June 15, 7:30 pm

Saturday, June 16, 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 17, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon

On the run from the Chicago mob, unemployed musicians Curtis and Lemmon disguise themselves as women and join an all-girl band. This sidesplitting comedy from director Billy Wilder is a national treasure which features a memorably campy Monroe as a ukulele-playing vocalist.

The Awful Truth (1937)

Wednesday & Thursday, June 20 & 21, 7:30 pm daily

Irene Dunne, Cary Grant, Barbara Vance, Ralph Bellamy

Suspicions of infidelity lead an otherwise happy high society New York couple to begin divorce proceedings. Still in love with each other but too stubborn to admit it, jealous shenanigans ensue. One of the great screwball comedies, the gags, double entendre, witty remarks, snide comments, and fast-paced dialogue garnered it six Academy Award nominations. New digital restoration!

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Friday, June 22, 7:30 pm

Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart, Frank Morgan

In this classic tale of romance, comedy, mistaken identity, irony, and sentiment, two shop clerks, who hate each other at work, turn to a dating service for help to better their lonely lives. Unknowingly, they wind up corresponding with each other, and naturally, fall in love.

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, June 23, 10 am

Enjoy an amalgamation of animated antics featuring your favorite Warner Bros. cartoon stars including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck! Digital presentation.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Rated PG

Saturday, June 23, 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 24, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Paul Newman, Robert Redford, Katherine Ross, Strother Martin

This star-studded Western about Bolivia-bound career train robbers Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid earned four Oscars. Ranked by the American Film Institute as the #73 greatest movie of all time and the #7 greatest film in the “Western” genre, Newman and Redford shine in their portrayal of the life and times of some of the Old West’s most notorious desperadoes.

SERIES PREMIERE!

The Apartment (1960)

Wednesday & Thursday, June 27 & 28, 7:30 pm daily

Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine, Fred MacMurray

Winner of five Oscars including Best Picture, this romantic comedy follows a struggling office worker trying to move up in the company by lending his apartment to upper management for extramarital affairs. The tables turn when his office crush gets caught up in the scheme, forcing him to decide between being truthful with her or advancing his career.

SERIES PREMIERE!

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Rated R

Friday, June 29, 7:30 pm

Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, James Whitmore

Based on a Stephen King story, banker Andy Dufresne is sentenced to serve two life sentences in Shawshank Prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder. Nominated for seven Oscars, this film chronicles his struggle to survive and retain his humanity inside prison walls. Filmed at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield!

The Sound of Music (1965)

Saturday, June 30, 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 1, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker

This beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical swept the Oscars with its breathtaking scenery and unforgettable performances, including “Edelweiss,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and “My Favorite Things.”

Now, Voyager (1942)

Thursday, July 5, 7:30 pm

Bette Davis, Paul Henreid, Claude Rains

One of the great melodramas of the ‘40s, this film garnered an Academy Award nomination for Bette Davis in her role as a lonely spinster finally free to pursue her own happiness after her mother’s death, but then forced to give up the man she loves.

FRIGHT NITE FRIDAY WITH FRITZ!

Friday, July 6, 7:30 pm

Meet local TV and radio legend Fritz the Nite Owl when he hosts Fright Nite Friday in his signature Nite Owl Theatre-style at the CAPA Summer Movie Series!

SERIES PREMIERE!

Fright Night (1985)

Rated R

Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale, Amanda Bearse

Horror movie fan Charley Brewster is convinced his new neighbor is a vampire that must be destroyed. When no one believes him, he enlists the help of the vampire killer from his favorite TV show. Digital presentation.

Hitchcock’s Rebecca (1940)

Saturday, July 7, 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 8, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders, Judith Anderson

This Gothic, romantic mystery about a dashing nobleman, his inhibited second wife, and the dark secret from his past earned Alfred Hitchcock his only Best Picture Oscar. With a mesmerizing musical score by Franz Waxman, this true film classic earned a second Oscar for its cinematography and nine additional nominations!

American Graffiti (1973)

Rated PG

Wednesday & Thursday, July 11 & 12, 7:30 pm daily

Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat

It’s the last day of summer 1962, and a group of southern California high school students spend one final night cruising the strip before leaving for college. This star-studded, coming-of-age chronicle earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Director for George Lucas. 45th anniversary!

GHOSTLY COMEDY DOUBLE FEATURE

Friday, July 13, 7:30pm

SERIES PREMIERE!

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken (1966)

Don Knotts, Joan Staley, Liam Redmond

A small-town newspaper typesetter pursues his dream of becoming a big-time reporter by spending a night in an alleged haunted house.

SERIES PREMIERE!

Hold That Ghost (1941)

Bud Abbott, Lou Costello, Richard Carlson

After inheriting a tavern from a gangster, two dim-witted service station attendants think the establishment is haunted as rival gangsters secretly plunder for a hidden stash of money.

Gone with the Wind (1939)

Saturday, July 14, 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 15, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh, Olivia deHavilland

Fiddle-dee-dee! Winner of eight Oscar Awards including Best Picture, Margaret Mitchell’s Civil War masterpiece set the standard for epic film-making. This Library of Congress treasure featuring the love/hate relationship of Rhett and Scarlett was also ranked as the #6 Greatest Movie of All Time by the American Film Institute.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Rated PG

Wednesday & Thursday, July 18 & 19, 7:30 pm daily

Vivien Leigh, Marlon Brando, Kim Hunter

Tennessee Williams adapted his Pulitzer Prize-winning play for the big screen in this twisted tale of secrets and scandal that won four Oscars. Troubled ex-schoolteacher Blanche DuBois moves from Mississippi to New Orleans to live with her married sister Stella, and is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law Stanley about her uppity mannerisms and what happened to the proceeds from the sale of the Dubois family estate.

SERIES PREMIERE!

Shaft (1971)

Rated R

Friday, July 20, 7:30 pm

Richard Roundtree, Moses Gunn, Charles Cioffi

Cool and collected private investigator John Shaft is hired by a crime lord to find and recover his kidnapped daughter. “The mob wanted Harlem back. They got Shaft…up to here.” Oscar winner for Best Original Song!

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, July 21, 10 am

Enjoy a collection of classic characters from animation’s heyday featuring many Warner Brothers superstars including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and a few surprises! Digital presentation.

Cover Girl (1944)

Saturday, July 21, 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 22, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Rita Hayworth, Gene Kelly, Phil Silvers

Musical comedy at its best! This big, brash, sparkling picture contains all things expected of a 1940s million-dollar extravaganza—large sets, long chorus lines, and the glories of technicolor. Plus, 15 of America’s most gorgeous cover girls made an appearance, including Rita Hayworth at the peak of her glamour. Seven hit tunes by Jerome Kern and Ira Gershwin scored an Academy Award for Best Music!

SERIES PREMIERE!

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rated R

Wednesday, July 25, 7:30 pm

Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes, Ruth Gordon

After moving into a notorious apartment building in Manhattan, Rosemary and her husband befriend their eccentric elderly neighbors, and find they become increasingly more odd and disturbing when Rosemary becomes pregnant. 50th anniversary of one of the great movie thrillers of all time!

SILENT FILM!

SERIES PREMIERE!

Laurel & Hardy Laugh-a-thon

Thursday & Friday, July 26 & 27, 7:30 pm daily

Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy first teamed up in the 1920s, starring in 32 silent comedy shorts on their journey to becoming one of American cinema’s most beloved comedy duos. Featured organist Clark Wilson and the Ohio Theatre’s original “Mighty Morton” theatre organ make a “most beloved duo” of their own, performing live to five Laurel and Hardy silent short favorites — “Two Tars” (1928), “Putting Pants on Phillip” (1927), “Leave ‘Em Laughing” (1928), “Habeas Corpus” (1928), and “That’s My Wife” (1929). Digital presentation.

The Big Sleep (1946)

Saturday, July 28, 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 29, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, John Ridgely

Hired to investigate a wealthy family, private eye Philip Marlowe (Bogart) finds murder, blackmail, and possibly love in this exciting murder mystery filled with one twist after another. This all-time great piece of film noir will keep you baffled to the very end!

Hitchcock’s Saboteur (1942)

Rated PG

Wednesday & Thursday, August 1 & 2, 7:30 pm daily

Priscilla Lane, Robert Cummings, Norman Lloyd

Military aircraft factory worker Barry Kane goes on the run after being falsely accused of setting a fire that destroyed the plant and killed his best friend. Determined to clear his name, his cross-country search for the truth uncovers a sinister plot that culminates in the unforgettable final scene at the Statue of Liberty.

Animal House (1978)

Rated R

Friday, August 3, 7:30pm

John Belushi, Karen Allen, Tom Hulce

Faber College’s Delta Tau Chi fraternity lives to party, play pranks, and break all the rules. Spurred on by a rival fraternity, the Dean finds a way to expel them all, and in return, Delta Tau Chi gives the college a homecoming parade they will never forget. 40th anniversary!

Gigi (1958)

Saturday, August 4, 7:30 pm

Sunday, August 5, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Leslie Caron, Maurice Chevalier, Louis Jourdan

Winner of an impressive nine Oscar awards, this Vincente Minnelli-directed, romantic musical comedy is set in early 1900s Paris where high society playboy Gaston befriends courtesan-in-training Gigi. Over time, the platonic relationship between the wealthy womanizer and headstrong tomboy begins to develop into something more amid an Oscar-winning Lerner and Loewe score. 60th anniversary!

Movies are subject to change without notice.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund CAPA’s 2017-18 season with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, education excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. CAPA also appreciates the generous support of The National Endowment for the Arts, the Martha G. Staub and Willis H. Liggett Funds of The Columbus Foundation, and the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

About CAPA

Owner/operator of downtown Columbus’ magnificent historic theatres (Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre) and manager of the Riffe Center Theatre Complex, Lincoln Theatre, and the Shubert Theater (New Haven, CT), CAPA is a non-profit, award-winning presenter of national and international performing arts and entertainment. For more information, visit www.capa.com.