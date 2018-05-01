Premier event recognizes and honors Ohio’s excellent prehospital providers

COLUMBUS- the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services (EMFTS) and the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (Ohio ACEP) will join forces and host the 18th Annual EMS Star of Life Awards ceremony in observance of National Emergency Medical Services Week (May 20-26).

“An estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the U.S. each year, with approximately 1 million emergency runs for EMS in the state each year,” said Ohio EMS Executive Director Mel House. “EMS teams provide critical, lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, with little fanfare. The EMS Star of Life Awards program is an opportunity to thank EMS agencies and providers for the great work they do all year providing prehospital emergency medical patient care.”

National Emergency Medical Services Week brings together local communities and medical personnel to publicize safety and honor the dedication of those who provide the day-to-day lifesaving services of medicine’s “front line.”

The ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 22, 1p.m. in the ODOT Auditorium at 1980 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.

The theme “EMS STRONG: Stronger Together…”exemplifies the commitment and dedication of the 750,000 EMS providers nationwide, and the more than 41,000 in Ohio, who provide an essential community service every day.

EMS Star of Life Awards recipients are:

EMS Stars

Akron Fire Department & EMS

Beloit Fire Department, EMS Division

Bluffton Emergency Medical Services

Eaton Fire Department

Fostoria Fire Department

Grafton Township Fire Department

Greenville Township Emergency Services

Honda Emergency Services and Anna Rescue Squad

Madison County Emergency Medical District and London Fire Department

Miami Township Fire and EMS

Stow Fire Department

Valley City Fire Department

Westlake Fire Department

EMS Agency of the Year

Colerain Township Department of Fire and EMS

Provider of the Year

Robert L. Dudley

EMS Medical Director of the Year

Dr. James Sauto

Frank Giampetro Distinguished EMS Educator Award

Mark Marchetta

Lifetime Achievement Award

Jack Liberator

