Marion Woman and Newark Man Lose Big with TOPS

International Weight-Loss Organization Announces Top “Losers”

TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top male and female “royalty” from 2017 for 2018. TOPS royalty are men and women who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Cindy Camello of Marion, who lost 98.75 pounds, and Josiah Grove of Newark, who dropped 38 pounds, were recently crowned Ohio Queen and King.

Last year, TOPS launched its “Million Pounds Mission,” a campaign that encouraged all members working toward their goal weight to lose at least 10 pounds by the end of 2017. Members who had already reached their goal weight were encouraged to maintain their weight loss all year. And the mission was a striking success. For more information regarding the Million Pounds Mission, contact tpatton@tops.org.

TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. “We are so gratified by our TOPS members’ amazing weight-loss accomplishments,” said Rick Danforth, TOPS President. “Commemorating their life-changing achievements is an essential component of TOPS winning formula, whether by losing weight or maintaining goals.”

Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at just $32 per year in the U.S. and $44 per year in Canada, plus nominal chapter fees. To find a local chapter, view www.tops.org or call 800-932-8677.

About TOPS

TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss.” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise and wellness information. TOPS has over 100,000 members – male and female, age seven and older – in its network of thousands of weight-loss support chapters throughout the United States and Canada.

For more information on the TOPS chapters in your area, visit www.tops.org.

