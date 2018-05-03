ODNR News Release – Ohio Continues to Lead the Nation with 241 Tree City USA Communities

Program encourages citizens to be involved in tree care and planting programs

COLUMBUS – Ohio led the nation for the 37th consecutive year as the state with the most Tree City USA communities, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Last year, Ohio stood out as the nation’s leader in Tree City USA communities with 241 participating cities, villages and townships.

“We are proud to have so many Ohio communities that consistently promote the care of their trees through the Tree City USA program,” said Robert Boyles, Ohio’s state forester. “Ohio communities continue to enjoy the environmental benefits and visual aesthetic that being a participant in the Tree City USA program provides.”

As part of this nationwide program, Ohioans last year planted more than 27,000 trees, pruned more than 88,000 trees, volunteered more than 48,000 hours in their urban forestry programs and invested a combined total of more than $40 million toward urban forestry efforts.

Since 1979, the ODNR Division of Forestry has assisted communities in enhancing the quality of life within cities and villages through comprehensive urban forestry programs. In 1997, Ohio became the first state to have more than 200 Tree City USA communities.

Tree City USA was designed to encourage better care of the nation’s community forests by awarding recognition to communities that meet four basic standards of a good tree care program: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. A complete list of Ohio’s Tree City USA communities and their anniversaries can be found at arborday.org.

The Tree City USA program, created in 1976, is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities and the National Association of State Foresters.

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov.

Editor’s Note: Attached is the list of Ohio’s 2017 Tree City USA Communities. Ohio leads the nation with 241 cities, villages and townships participating in the Tree City USA program.

Ohio’s 2017 Tree City USA Communities

*Growth Award Recipients

Ada; Alliance; Amberley; Amsterdam; Anderson Township*; Arcadia; Archbold; Ashland; Athens; Aurora*; Avon Lake; Baltic; Baltimore; Bay Village*; Beachwood; Bedford; Bedford Heights; Belle Center; Bellefontaine; Bellville; Belpre*; Berea; Bexley; Bluffton*; Bolivar; Bowling Green*; Bratenahl; Brecksville; Brewster; Broadview Heights; Brooklyn; Brooklyn Heights*; Bryan*; Bucyrus; Burton; Cambridge; Canal Winchester; Canfield; Canton*; Cardington; Centerville*; Chagrin Falls; Chardon; Chillicothe; Cincinnati*; City of Groveport; City Of Mayfield Heights; City Of Vandalia; Cleveland; Cleveland Heights; Clyde; Coldwater; Columbia Township; Columbus; Coshocton; Crestline; Creston; Cridersville; Cuyahoga Falls; Dayton; Defiance*; Delaware; Dover; Doylestown; Dublin; East Palestine; Edgerton; Elmore; Elyria; Euclid; Fairfield; Fairport Harbor; Fairview Park; Findlay; Forest Park*; Fort Recovery; Fostoria; Fredericktown; Fremont; Gahanna; Gambier; Geneva; Georgetown; Gibsonburg; Glendale*; Grandview Heights; Granville; Greenfield; Greenhills; Grove City; Hamilton*; Harrison; Harveysburg; Hilliard; Holgate; Hudson*; Independence; Jackson; Kent; Kenton; Kettering; Lakeside; Lakewood; Lancaster*; Larue; Lebanon*; Leetonia; Leipsic; Lexington; Lima; Lindsey; Lisbon; Lockland; Logan; London; Loudonville; Louisville; Macedonia; Mansfield; Mantua; Mariemont; Marietta; Marysville; Mason; Maumee; Medina; Mentor*; Miamisburg*; Middleburg Heights; Middletown; Milan; Milford; Millersburg; Minerva; Minster; Monroeville*; Montgomery*; Montpelier; Morrow; Mount Gilead; Mount Vernon*; Mt. Victory; Napoleon; Navarre; New Albany; New Bremen; New Concord; New Lexington; New Philadelphia; New Richmond; Newburgh Heights; North Baltimore; Norton; Norwalk; Oak Harbor; Oakwood; Oberlin; Olmsted Falls; Oregon; Orrville; Ottawa*; Oxford; Parma Heights; Pemberville; Pepper Pike; Perrysburg*; Pickerington; Piqua; Port Clinton; Portsmouth; Powell; Prospect; Put-in-Bay; Ravenna; Richfield; Richmond Heights; Ripley; Rockford; Rocky River*; Rossford; Salem; Sandusky; Shaker Heights*; Shelby; Sidney*; Silver Lake; Silverton; Solon; South Euclid; Spring Valley; Springboro; Springdale; Springfield; St. Clairsville; St. Marys; Stow*; Strongsville; Sugarcreek; Sunbury; Swanton; Sylvania; Terrace Park; Tiffin*; Tipp City; Toledo; Troy; Twinsburg Township; University Heights; Upper Arlington; Upper Sandusky; Urbana; Vermilion*; Village of Mayfield; Village of Versailles; Wadsworth; Wapakoneta; Washington Court House*; Waterville; Wauseon; Wellington; Wellsville; West Carrollton; West Salem; West Unity; Westerville; Westlake; Whitehouse*; Wickliffe; Willard; Williamsburg; Willoughby; Woodlawn; Woodville; Wooster; Worthington; Wright-Patterson AFB*; Wyoming; Youngstown; Youngstown ARS*; Zanesville; Zoar.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_tree-city-logo-2201_orig.jpg

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.