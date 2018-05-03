Pets celebrated on Saturday

Pets will be celebrated at two events on Saturday, May 5. At the Sunbury Ace Hardware, 300 West Granville Street, will have a barbecue festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a “Mutt Mingle” from 1-3 p.m. Just down the road, there will be a “Kitten Shower” at the Humane Society of Delaware County, 4920 State Route 37 East, Delaware. For more information, visit http://www.hsdcohio.org/kitten-shower-2018

Asbury Organ Series

The “First Thursday” noontime recital series will take place from 12:15-12:45 p.m. May 3 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 55 West Lincoln Avenue, Delaware.

This concluding concert will feature Carol Ann Bradley, organist at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Marble Cliff.

There will be coffee and tea available, and guests may bring their lunch.

Community Open Table

Community Open Table, a ministry of Sunbury United Methodist Church, is serving a free home-cooked meal on Friday, May 4, at 5:30 p.m. at 100 W Cherry St, Sunbury. The menu for May 4 is taco bar, fruit salad, fresh vegetables, chips with salsa, and ice cream bar. Seniors, singles, families with kids – all are welcome!! Call the church office for more information: 740-965-3813.

Touch-A-Truck

Join us at Adventure Park (in Powell at Adventure Park Drive) on Friday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to enjoy a day of climbing, pretending and touching different kinds of vehicles at this year’s Touch–a–Truck event!

Bring the kids to check out dozens of vehicles that will fill the area around Adventure Park. This event also does double duty by educating youngsters about various aspects of the vehicles, such as their size, function and more! There will be countless professionals to educate the kids, from police officers to EMS workers.

The kids will be allowed to take the driver’s seat of these stationary vehicles and explore all the cool features each vehicle has to offer. We hope you’ll join us for this fun-filled event!

The event is rain or shine. Hosted by City of Powell.

10th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Main Street Delaware’s May 4 First Friday celebration will feature a new ticketed miniature golf putt-putt game as well as the 10th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event to raise awareness of violence toward women.

The 18-hole miniature golf course will enable participants to use foam balls to putt-putt their way around the downtown. Wristbands and scorecards will be available May 4 at the Main Street Delaware tent at Winter and Sandusky streets. Cost is $5 per person. Completed scorecards may be returned to the tent to be entered into a drawing for a free round of golf for four at Mill Creek Golf Club in Ostrander.

In addition to playing putt-putt, the community is invited to don sneakers, sandals, or even stilettos to Walk a Mile in Her Shoes during May’s First Friday. The free walk is open to anyone who wishes to participate as a playful way to raise awareness about a serious topic – sexualized violence toward women.

Coordinated by the Delaware County Coalition of Victim Services, the walk is intended to open up discussion and identify local agencies in place to help victims. The walk will begin and end on Sandusky Street, south of William Street. Local law enforcement officers, firefighters, and football players are among the scheduled walkers.

As always, many stores and restaurants will stay open late for this monthly First Friday event, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May’s First Friday is sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and Terra Nova Community Church. Learn more about this and all Main Street Delaware activities and opportunities at www.mainstreetdelaware.com. Learn more about the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event at www.walkamileinhershoes.org or at www.facebook.com/DelawareCountyCoalitionOfVictimServices.

Stargazing at Perkins

Friday evening programs at Ohio Wesleyan’s Perkins Observatory, 3199 Columbus Pike (U.S. 23), Delaware at 9 p.m. May 4, 11, and 18. Content varies based on sky conditions but may include a planetarium show, observatory tours, and stargazing with the 32-inch Schottland Telescope. Advance tickets are $10 for adults, and $8 for children and senior citizens. Reserve tickets by calling 740-363-1257. Learn more at www.owu.edu/perkins.

Gardening program

On Saturday, May 5, 10 a.m., see how the garden is prepared for spring and learn what plants can be sown from seed directly into the garden. Try your hand at using some helpful hand tools. This Preservation Parks program is free, all ages, at Gallant Farm, 2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware.

Items appraised in Harlem Twp.

Harlem Township Heritage is sponsoring an “antique roadshow” on Saturday, May 5th, 1 to 3 p.m., in the Community Room in the back of the Harlem Township Firehouse (3883 S. St. Rt. 605, Galena 43021). Item identifications and value estimates will be done by Garth’s Auction House from Delaware. Harlem Township Heritage is requesting a $5 donation for each item looked at. All funds raised will be used to put on the free, two-day, Harlem Township Days festival in August.

Live Butterflies Flutter in to Polaris Fashion Place

Polaris Fashion Place, Central Ohio’s premier indoor shopping destination with more than 190 popular retail, dining and entertainment choices, is bringing a museum quality display featuring a Butterfly Conservatory and Exploration Station. Butterflies! kicks-off Saturday, May 5th and runs through Saturday, June 24th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays –Saturdays and noon–6 p.m. on Sundays. The attraction will be located on the lower level in Center Court near JCPenney.

During this amazing experience, guests will learn how to feed a butterfly that creates the opportunity to see these beautiful creatures up close and personal. The Exploration Station will give little hands the opportunity to explore and create with a variety of different activities and a retail store featuring Adopt-a-Butterfly kits make this experience complete.

“We continue to redefine our properties as the town centers within their communities by continuously adding uses outside of the traditional shopping center experience like this Butterfly attraction,” said Bruce Goldsberry, General Manager at Polaris Fashion Place. “As a central place for the community to gather, we invite everyone to take advantage of this special experience, as well as our shopping, dining and entertainment options available.”

Admission into the Butterfly Conservatory is $5 per person. Butterflies field trips, for groups of 10 or more are also available. Reservations are required as the field trip experience and the field trips are designed to match the age and development skills of that group. The field trips meet National Curriculum Standards. Visit https://www.adoptabutterfly.com/polarisfashionplace/ to book a school trip. For more information or to pre-purchase tickets, visit www.polarisfashionplace.com

Ohio Civil War and WWI &II Show

The 41st Annual Ohio Civil War And WWI & II Show will be held at the Richland County Fairgrounds, Mansfield, Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday, May 5th–May 6th 2018. Show times are Saturday, 9-5 and Sunday, 9-3. Admission is $7; children under 12 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is included in the cost of admission.

Organizers say the show draws vendors and visitors from Sunbury and Delaware County.

Ohio’s only Civil War And WWI & II Show features 380 exhibitors from 38 states; with 750 tables of military memorabilia from 1775 through 1945 for buy, sell, trade and display making this the largest quality show of its kind in the country. In addition, related items such as books, images, photographs, paper goods, Civil War prints and some women’s apparel will be available to the public and collectors.

In conjunction with the above, the 26th Annual Artillery Show will feature full-size cannons, limbers, caisson, Gatling guns and mortars. This is the only Artillery Show of this kind in the country where persons can view field guns, equipment and displays that relate to America’s wars from 1775 through 1945. As an added feature, people will have a rare opportunity to see cannon firing demonstrations: Saturday 11:30 and 2:00, Sunday 11:30 and 1:30.

This years show will feature a 1776 Revolutionary War Living History Encampment by the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment who will be performing drills, musket firing, colonial period camp cooking, and also showing and explaining various period military attire and other demonstrations. A look back into history. Another feature of the show will be a Civil War Field Hospital Scenario with simulated limb amputations and medical practices of the Civil War. Along with this, there will be a Living History Civil War Encampment depicting military life. Other outdoor features include period music by harp/dulcimer, banjo/violins. A Sutler’s Row, featuring 40 sutlers, will have available reproduction items and apparel for both the military and civilian re-enactors.

A Living History Encampment by the Army of Ohio will have their authentic camp open to the public and will be performing military drills, firing demonstrations and marches through the grounds daily at random times. See WWII Encampments, weapons and vehicles. Experience how the soldiers lived and survived in their camps. The Marlboro Volunteer Traveling Museum will offer a spectacular display of our history from Revolutionary War up to current times including military vehicles. You can talk with Veterans and living historians.

There will be an outdoor church service for re-enactors, exhibitors and public on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the flagpole. President Abe Lincoln will be attending the show on both Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to hear his Gettysburg Address. A repeat feature for this year will be random music performances both days by the Camp Chase Fife and Drum and the Civil War Band. A unique showing will be a full size Civil War Supply Wagon, completed by Battery D, 1st Ohio Light Artillery, Ashland, Ohio. This is the only known reproduction. Only one original has survived the thousands used from the Civil War, and is on display at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. This wagon can be considered the “Semi Trailer” of the 1860’s.

Visit our show website for more information www.ohiocivilwarshow.com

Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market

Home grown. Home made. All Ohio. Starting Wednesday, from May to October, the Uptown Westerville Farmers’ Market opens for business Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the corner of 62 N. State and E. Home Streets in Uptown Westerville. Browse. Visit. Taste. Shop. Enjoy. See you at the market.

Weekly community lunch

St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Sunbury invites all those in the community to join attend a weekly community lunch every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the Parish Office, Rooms 4 & 5. This is a time for fellowship, to get to know neighbors, and to enjoy a delicious lunch. There is no charge – all are welcome. St. John Neumann is located at 9633 E. State Route 37 in Sunbury. Please contact the Parish Office with any questions, 740-965-1358.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_MUTT-MINGLE-APRIL-5.jpg

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Compiled by Gary Budzak gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com

Email information on your upcoming event to Gary Budzak — gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com and we’ll list it here.

Email information on your upcoming event to Gary Budzak — gbudzak@aimmediamidwest.com and we’ll list it here.