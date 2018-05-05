Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to Honor Fifth Third Bancorp

COLUMBUS – Fifth Third Bancorp has been selected by Secretary of State Jon Husted as one of April’s featured businesses for the Ohio Business Profile Program.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will visit Fifth Third Bancorp to present the company with a certificate highlighting this accomplishment on April 24. As part of the Ohio Business Profile program, Secretary Husted declared April as “Investing in Your Future” Month to highlight businesses who offer financial advice and guidance to Ohioans preparing for their future.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company with over 18,000 employees. They strive to be a good corporate company through nationally recognized programs such as Lives Improved through Financial Empowerment, Feeding Our Communities initiatives, and Strengthening Our Communities grants.