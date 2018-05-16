A City of Delaware crew works on the roadway underneath The Point Railroad Bridge on U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 Tuesday. Public Affairs Coordinator Lee Yoakum said the section of roadway under the bridge is being milled and replaced this week, and to avoid tying up traffic during peak hours, work will only take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. through Friday. “Traffic is being maintained, but delays should be expected,” he said.

