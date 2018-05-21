Connections Volunteer Center Opportunities

Connections Volunteer Center, a program of HelpLine, has information about the following volunteer opportunities in Delaware County. For more information or to register visit www.connectionsvolunteercenter.org, call 740-363-5000 or email cdennis@helplinedelmor.org.

SourcePoint – Help older adults. Deliver Meals on Wheels. Transport home-bound older adults to medical appoints. Lead group activities at dining centers in Sunbury or Delaware.

Area Senior Groups – Seeking older adults to join area senior groups, especially those aged 60+ who would be willing to take on leadership roles within the groups to help keep them flourishing.

Alzheimer’s Association — Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee and help grow the movement to end Alzheimer’s. The walk is Aug. 11, 2018 in Delaware City.

New Moon Half, Quarter & Crescent Moon 5K — Join in the fun and excitement in downtown Delaware by volunteering! Groups of 8 or more can receive a donation to their non-profit organization. Race day is May 26th.

Grace Clinic – Free medical ministry in Delaware City serving uninsured and underinsured. In need of Doctors, nurses, specialist, pharmacists and non-medical volunteers.

Stratford Ecological Center – Learn all about Stratford and meet new people. Spend a few hours assisting with light office duties, answering the phone, sales, and most importantly welcoming visitors.

Strand Theatre & Cultural Arts – Movies are magic and The Strand is a magical place that has been in the DelawareCommunity for 101 years! Keep the magic alive by volunteering.

Salvation Army Food Pantry – Muscle power needed on the 4th Thursday of every month to help unload the food delivery truck. Truck arrives between 11-11:30 a.m. and it takes about an hour to unload.

Ohio Crime Victims Justice Center — The OCVJC‘s mission is to protect constitutional and statutory rights of victims of crime. They provide free legal assistance to victims of crime and provide crime victims’ rights training. Find out how you can help.

Habitat for Humanity – Restore – Seeking volunteers to work in their home improvement resale store and donation center. Help accept donations, assist customers, and cashier. Ages 14 and up.

Senior Companion — Help older adults maintain their independence by being a friend who takes them shopping or to doctor appointments, go for walks or play cards. Companions must be 55 or older and able to dedicate 15-20 hours a week. Companions are paid a tax-free stipend and have benefits. Income restrictions apply.

Boardman Arts Park – This great green space, located at the site of the old Boardman School, is coming to life as a place for rotating exhibits, dynamic art structures, and a multi-use venue for classes, concerts and other events. Help support this park by volunteering.

Railroad Safety Task Force — Educate children (and adults) about safety when crossing railroad tracks at school safety days, community events and fairs. You can help increase the safety of our county by participating.

HelpLine – SARN — HelpLine’s Sexual Assault Response Network (SARN) program needs compassionate and motivated individuals to join the volunteer team in assisting survivors of sexual assault. Gain skills, knowledge and experience while working to end sexual assault.

Buckeye Valley Food Pantry — Fight against hunger in your local community. Help with weekly Panera Bread donation needed. Help with the backpack program that provides food for the weekend for children that may go without.

Volunteer Guardian Program – Guardians serve individuals who have no family or friends able or willing to assist them. People whose ability to process information and conduct their affairs has deteriorated. They are alone and they need your help.

Common Ground Free Store — Help people in the community who are in need by volunteering to help. The store provides free clothing and small household goods and also serves a free meal each time they are open. Help needed at the store and/or as a food provider.

The Shane Center — Do you enjoy being outside and being around horses and children? Help people with disabilities improve their physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being by volunteering to help with therapeutic horsemanship. No experience necessary.

About Connections

Founded in 1996, Connections coordinates the referral and placement of volunteers for more than 70 different agencies who offer more than 200 volunteer opportunities. In the past year, Connections matched over 1,300 volunteers who engaged in almost 20,000 hours of service to the community. An affiliate of HelpLine, Connections core services are partially funded by United Way of Delaware County and SourcePoint.

About Helpline

HelpLine of Delaware and Morrow Counties, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization that provides a 24-hour support and information line, prevention education and serves as the area’s only volunteer center. Committed to empowering people through knowledge, support and resources, HelpLine responds to the emotional, financial and informational needs of the Delaware and Morrow County communities. HelpLine is a contract provider of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board and partially funded by the SourcePoint. A United Way partner Agency, HelpLine is accredited by the American Association of Suicidology, National Alliance of Information & Referral Systems and certified by the Ohio Department of Mental Health. For more information, please visit: www.HelpLinedelmor.org.

