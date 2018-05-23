50th Anniversary

Larry & Jackie Watt

Married June 1, 1968

Linden Church of the Nazarene, Columbus, OH

They have two children, Nicole (Buster) Petruzzi and Travis (Erica) Watt and four grandchildren, Molly, Monica, Mark and Jordan.

Larry and Jackie have been Sunbury residents since 1979. Jackie has served as a school bus driver for Big Walnut School District for the last 35 years. Larry works as Facilities Manager for New Albany First Church of the Nazarene. They love family, faith, antiquing and home projects.