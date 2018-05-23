Veterans honored at Myers Inn

A collection of local veterans’ American military uniforms and artifacts exhibit opens May 25th at the Myers Inn Museum, 45 S. Columbus Street, Sunbury, in honor of longtime Big Walnut Area Historical Society (the “BWAHS”) board of trustee member, Robert A. “Bob” Cheadle.

“Our Military Veterans” features military uniforms from America’s wars and conflict around the world, along with artifacts and memorabilia, from World War I to the current conflicts in the Middle East. The exhibit will be housed on the main floor of the museum and will be displayed from Memorial Day weekend through the Fourth of July, during normal business hours for the museum (noon-3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday).

Bob was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. During his time in the Army Bob became a Master Parachuter, jumping over 50 times.

As a trustee of the BWAHS, Bob especially enjoyed taking local school groups and others on tours of the local cemeteries, placing American Flags on the graves of our local veterans.

“We’re pleased to be able honor Bob because of his dedication to helping preserve our local history and his passion for recognizing our local veterans” said Bill Comisford, President of the BWAHS. “Words can’t express how grateful we are for those veterans and family members that have contributed to this exciting exhibit.”

Artifacts to be on display include a World War I helmet and letters from a World War II soldier to loved ones back home, dating from 1942 thru 1945. An excerpt from a letter dated May 8, 1945 stated: “Well (V.E.) day is here at last. If we go to the Pacific we might come through the States and get a leave but the chances are that we will probably go directly there from here. If we don’t go there we will probably be stuck here in France or Germany for a year or so.”

On Sunday, May 27, Polly Horn will present a program on “Men and Women Who Served in World War II” as published in The Sunbury News during the war. The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the Myers Inn Meeting Room. There is no fee for the program which last about an hour.

Adventures in Flight Opening Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend families will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of flight through Preservation Parks’ Adventures in Flight Opening Weekend.

Activities begin at Deer Haven Park (4183 Liberty Road, Delaware) on Friday, May 25, 5:30-10:30 p.m. and continue at Gallant Farm (2150 Buttermilk Hill Road, Delaware) on Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at Shale Hollow Park (6320 Artesian Run, Lewis Center) on Sunday, May 27, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Visitors will enjoy flying back in time to discover the Space Race with the Armstrong Air and Space Museum, viewing Disney Pixar’s UP under the night sky, meeting live flying animals, getting a birds-eye view during tethered hot air balloon rides and more. There will also be flight exhibits at all three parks that will remain open all summer. These exhibits will cover all things winged from birds, bats and butterflies to Ohio’s aviation history.

For more information about opening weekend, flight exhibit hours and other flight-themed summer programs visit preservationparks.com/programs/adventures-in-flight. At Preservation Parks of Delaware County, we protect what’s precious. Natural spaces, habitat for wildlife, time with your family. Eleven natural-areas parks and trails are open in Delaware County, for hiking, picnicking, free nature programs and other passive recreation pursuits.

10th annual Field of Heroes

Now we know some readers say we write too much about Westerville, but you’ve got to admit the Field of Heroes at Cleveland Avenue across from the Community Center is pretty cool.

On Memorial Day weekend 2018, the Westerville Sunrise Rotary Club will host the Tenth Annual Field of Heroes. Central Ohioans remember and honor their personal heroes — a family member; a friend; a veteran; a member of the armed services; a favorite teacher; a police officer; a firefighter or any other person who has made in impact on their lives.

The Field of Heroes is a spectacular visual display of 3,000 American flags. The 3’ x 5’ flags stand 8 feet tall in perfect rows and columns across a field of green. The field is set up so that visitors can walk among the flags, reading dedications and reflecting upon their personal heroes.

The Westerville Sunrise Rotary club invites you to join us to show support for your hero. Become a part of this community event by purchasing a flag that will stand proudly in the Field of Heroes. After the Memorial Day weekend the flag is yours to keep, or you can ship the flag to your hero. There are also options to donate the purchased flag to a charitable organization supporting active military, veterans, public safety personnel or their families, as well as an option to dedicate a flag that will be flown in the field (you keep the dedication card and certificate) and then the flag is returned to inventory to be used by the Westerville Sunrise Rotary at next year’s Field of Heroes.

This is an opportunity for us all to come together as a community to remember, to honor, and to heal. Please visit the pages on this site to learn how you can support the event and the programs that run throughout the weekend to make the Field of Heroes a truly special experience.

Saturday, May 26: 9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony; Noon Reading of Names; 7 p.m. Free Concert by Central Ohio Brass Band; 8:30 p.m. Taps played; field illuminated until dawn. Midnight Flag sales close for the night.

Sunday, May 27: 8 a.m. Field of Heroes 5K Run/Walk (benefiting Honor Flight Columbus); Noon Reading of Names; 6 p.m. Flag Retirement Ceremony; 7:30 p.m. Memorial Ceremony; 8:30 p.m. Taps played; field illuminated until dawn; Midnight Flag sales close for the night.

Monday, May 28: Noon Reading of Names; 12:30 p.m. Closing Ceremony; 1-4 p.m. Flag Pickup/Retire Field.

“Centered 2018 PT. 1”

Celebrate the Columbus Cultural Arts Center’s 40th anniversary with this exhibition of recent works created by CAC faculty and staff from May 25-June 16, with the opening reception 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 25. Centered 2018 PT. 1 will showcase a variety of mediums which reflect the diversity of studios and class offerings at the Cultural Arts Center, including painting, drawing and ceramics. This exhibition also includes a special installation of art created by the Center’s first instructors. CCAC is at 139 W. Main St.

Memorial Day in Galena

The Village of Galena will hold its Memorial Day ceremonies on May 28. Events begin at 1 p.m. on the Village Square with Galena council member David Simmons offering opening remarks, Mayor Thomas Hopper presenting a memorial wreath at the G & T Club World War II memorial, and a featured speaker.

After presentations on the square, participants will proceed to the Galena Cemetery where Simmons will give a historical presentation about a Spanish-American War veteran in the cemetery. The American Legion will provide the honor guard for the event and will offer a three-volley salute and taps.

In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the Galena Village Hall at 109 Harrison St.

Parade in Powell

Join us for our community’s annual Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28 in downtown Powell. More information on the Parade route, Ceremony and the Olentangy Rotary Field of Flags event can be found here: https://cityofpowell.us/community-invited-to-pay-tribute-during-memorial-day-parade-ceremony/

Community Open Table

Community Open Table, a ministry of Sunbury United Methodist Church, is serving a free home-cooked meal on Friday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m. at 100 West Cherry Street, Sunbury. The menu is: Baked chicken breast, buttered red potatoes, asparagus, dessert.

Seniors, singles, families with kids – all are welcome!! Call the church office for more information: 740-965-3813.

Hidden Spaces Tour

Join Main Street Delaware on June 1 for a First Friday peek into the past during the 2018 “Hidden Spaces” walking tour.

Sponsored by Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware and TRIAD Architects, the self-guided tour will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and feature an opportunity to visit nearly a dozen unfinished and other downtown spaces rarely open to the public.

Tickets for “Hidden Spaces” are $10 per person, with children 10 and under admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.mainstreetdelaware.com or in person at The Greater Gouda, 12 N. Sandusky St. Tickets, wristbands, and maps also will be available after 5 p.m. on First Friday at the Main Street Delaware tent in front of PNC Bank, 40 N. Sandusky St.

All tour sites will be designated by balloons and hosted by Main Street Delaware volunteers able to share some of each location’s rich history. Proceeds from the evening will support Main Street Delaware’s efforts to preserve and promote the city’s historic downtown.

New this year, the Delaware County Historical Society will be joining in the First Friday fun by offering a free self-guided tour of downtown’s “ghost signs” – the old, hand-painted advertising signs still visible on several downtown buildings. As always, the monthly downtown celebration will feature free children’s activities and extended shopping and dining hours for everyone.

Three events in Pickerington Village

Historic Pickerington Village is situated within the city of Pickerington, approximately 4 miles south of I-70 on State Route 256. The area, platted by Abraham Pickering in 1815, still retains its original charm and beauty. Former Village homes have been transformed into unique retail shops, beauty salons, studios, eateries as well as professional offices. The focal point of the Village is the former Carnegie Library, now operating as the Pickerington-Violet Township Historical Society Museum.

Pickerington Village is surrounded by Victory and Sycamore Creek Parks which provide for a wide range of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, skateboarding, soccer, tennis and picnicking.

YEAR-ROUND FARMERS’ MARKET Thursdays 4-7 p.m. The Loft at Combustion Brewery, 80 W. Church St.

PETFEST Friday, June 1, 2018 6-8:30 p.m.; Victory Park. Family friendly event for pet lovers. Bring your pet with you (Leashes Please!)

National Bike Month

May is National Bike Month and, to celebrate, the city of Columbus would like to share a few updates about the 120 miles of regional trails Recreation and Parks maintains.

By late June, the final 850 foot gap of the Blacklick Trail will be complete, wrapping up construction on this 14-mile trail. Also in June, construction will begin on a half-mile trail connector from the Alum Creek trail to the Shepard neighborhood near 5th Avenue and Nelson Road.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

