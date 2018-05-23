St. John Festival coming

The purpose of the festival committee is to establish an annual parish-wide festival which promotes our faith based community, supports our parish organizations and maintains a permanent endowment for the long term support of the parish. Our fifth festival is scheduled for June 22 & 23, 2018!

We need many volunteers for the festival! Opportunities range from set-up and tear-down, hosting midway games for kids and adults, food preparation, serving food, and much more. Choose your favorite volunteer position and time slot via this sign-up! Volunteers who sign-up before May 30 will receive a free t-shirt! Also, mark your calendar for a volunteer appreciation party on Sunday, June 24.

We are also in need of sponsors and donations for our silent auction. Please see this flyer for more information regarding all opportunities!

Friday, June 22

6 p.m. Festival Opens – Rides, Midways, Food, Silent Auction, Raffle Sales

6:30 p.m. Opening Band – St. John Neumann’s very own Lauren Tucker

7:30 p.m. Headliner – Eddie Pollina Band

Saturday, June 23

5 p.m. Festival Opens – Rides, Midways, Food, Silent Auction, Raffle Sales

6:30 p.m. Opening Band – St. John Neumann’s very own Lauren Tucker

7:30 p.m. Headliner – Reaganomics, the Midwest’s most exciting 80’s dance and party band from Columbus, OH

8:30 p.m. Silent Auction Closes

9 p.m. Raffle Drawing

Plan to bring your families and friends to enjoy all that the festival has to offer. Great food, live entertainment, kids games, adult games, beer garden, silent auction, and more.

Because parking is limited at the church, overflow parking will be available at Big Walnut Middle School located at 777 Cheshire Rd. — shuttle service will be available to and from the church beginning at 3:00 PM.

State law requires ID for all alcohol sales. So if you plan to purchase beer at the festival be sure to have your ID with you. No alcohol will be served without an ID and remember to drink responsibly.

Thank You to all Sponsors of the 2017 St. John Neumann Community Festival!

Title Sponsorship: Edward Jones/Bob Hetterscheidt

Gold Sponsorship: Washington’s Do-It-Best Hardware; NAPA Auto Parts of Sunbury; Jet’s Pizza Sunbury; Sunbury Chiropractic; O’Nelly’s Sports Pub & Grill

Silver Sponsorship: Reminger, Attorneys at Law

Bronze Sponsorship: Devore-Snyder Funeral Home; Barbeau’s Tax Services; RevLocal; Capitol Waste & Recycling Services; Pfister Insurance-Tim Gose; Hickey & Assoc., CPA’s, Inc.; Firestone Brehm Wolf Whitney & Young, LLP; Carleton Realty-Theresa M. Meyers; All Season Landworks, Inc.; Forman Realtors, Inc.; Therapy2go, LLC; First Commonwealth Bank

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_FestivalLogo-2018-300×166.jpg

Staff Report

Contact: Steve and Kandi Smith. Phone Number: 614-578-3077

Contact: Steve and Kandi Smith. Phone Number: 614-578-3077