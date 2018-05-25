News from the Ohio Statehouse

Memorial in Ohio Statehouse honors company losses in Iraq

AP

Tuesday, May 22

COLUMBUS — A memorial paying tribute to a central Ohio-based Marine reserve company that lost 22 Marines and a Navy Corpsman in Iraq in 2005 once again can be viewed at Ohio’s Statehouse.

Display of “The Eyes of Freedom ” honoring the members of the Columbus-based Lima Company continues Tuesday through Sunday (May 27) in the Statehouse rotunda. The exhibit first displayed at the Statehouse in 2008 has been viewed at more than 270 events nationwide. Fifteen of the 23 who died were from Ohio.

The memorial includes paintings, names, statistics and boots of those killed. Columbus artist Anita Miller created life-sized paintings of each of fallen service member.

A newly unveiled bronze sculpture by Miller, “Silent Battle,” brings attention to suicides by veterans and other issues related to post-traumatic stress.

Rep. Miller announces bill to reduce financial burdens of adoption

State Representative Adam C. Miller

MAY 23, 2018

Says program will help more children find loving homes

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Adam Miller (D-Columbus) announced the introduction of House Bill (HB) 661, pro-family legislation to assist prospective adoptive families with procedural costs and other financial burdens associated with adoption.

“HB 661 gives Ohio families that have the love, heart and soul—but not the financial resources to cover high procedural costs—the chance to adopt,” said Miller. “Adopting pro-family policies strengthens families and communities across our state. Finding the right loving home for a child should not be reliant on family income.”

Currently, Ohio’s Adoption Assistance Loan Fund, directed by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (JFS), helps families meet the financial challenges of adoption. The program provides loans to prospective adoptive parents for up to $3,000 if the child being adopted lives in Ohio and up to $2,000 for a child not from Ohio. HB 661 will allow the director of JFS to waive loan repayment in cases where initial court and administrative costs and other financial hardships would otherwise prevent a family from adopting.

According to the Franklin County Law Library, an adoption can cost as much as $50,000, with voluntary newborn adoptions ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 and attorney-assisted newborn adoptions ranging from $20,000 to $30,000. Adopting from a county foster care program costs about $1,000.

HB 661 is currently awaiting referral to a House committee, where it will receive its initial hearings.

Leland responds to Statehouse dysfunction as Republicans remain gridlocked

State Representative David Leland

MAY 23, 2018

House Republicans cancel session as FBI raids Rosenberger’s property

COLUMBUS— State Rep. David Leland (D-Columbus) issued the following statement in response to today’s session cancellation notice from House Republicans hours before the House was scheduled to vote on a new Republican speaker:

“In the wake of reports of FBI raids of the house of disgraced former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, Republican leadership cancelled yet another session today. The majority remains haunted by the Rosenberger scandal. When we put partisan politics above the people, it’s the taxpayers who suffer. Ohioans deserve better. There is important work left for this General Assembly to do this year, and instead of holding the people’s work hostage, we should be coming together to defend the integrity of this institution and get back to the work we were sent here to do.”

Statement from Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted

Secretary Husted Press

Wednesday, May 23, 2018

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted released a statement in response to today’s lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Ohio, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, and the Ohio A. Philip Randolph Institute regarding the state’s current congressional district maps.

“If the way the congressional lines were drawn was such an issue for the ACLU, A. Philip Randolph Institute and League of Women Voters, why did they wait six years to file a lawsuit challenging the maps? These groups should respect the will of Ohio’s voters who overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment earlier this month that established a new, bipartisan process for drawing congressional districts starting in 2021.”

Amid partisan legislative shutdown, Brown urges consensus building, cooperation to fulfill promises to taxpayers

State Representative Richard Brown

MAY 23, 2018

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Richard D. Brown (D-Canal Winchester) questioned the majority caucus leadership for again cancelling session and allowing their internal strife to close the Ohio House for business.

“I am deeply concerned that internal Statehouse politics has been allowed to get in the way of the legislative process,” said Brown.

The Ohio House Republican leadership has thus far been unable to coalesce behind a candidate for Speaker after former Speaker Cliff Rosenberger resigned due to an FBI inquiry.

“Dozens of bills are awaiting a floor vote and hundreds more are creating a legislative backlog. It is time that we get back to doing the people’s work,” Brown said.

Among the bills that have been stalled are Brown’s bi-partisan House Bill 646, which would increase penalties for drivers who illegally pass school buses. The bill is currently awaiting committee assignment.

Brown also was concerned that House Republican leadership has ignored a viable option to end the impasse and placed politics over quickly putting an end to this crisis.

“If the majority cannot coalesce around a candidate for Speaker and provide at least 50 votes for said candidate, then they need to allow a full vote of the House so we can get back to work for the people,” Brown said.

Brown is urging his constituents to continue to contact his office as they normally would. Despite the legislative slowdown, Rep. Brown’s office will still provide constituent support and will continue to field constituent calls.

