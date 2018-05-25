Sway into summer at the Columbus Zoo concert series presented by 92.3 WCOL

POWELL – When the sun goes down, summer nights are just heating up during the Columbus Zoo Summer Concert Series presented by 92.3 WCOL. With well-known acts, including the Charlie Daniels Band and Uncle Kracker, the Zoo’s Water’s Edge Events Park serves as the perfect backdrop for this series of country music concerts.

Each evening has a different theme with delicious food and drink specials. Food stations will be available throughout the concert, in addition to the Zoo’s concession stands during Zoo hours. At each concert, fans can also enter for a chance to win a brand new Harley-Davidson. Tickets will be for sale at each concert — $20 per ticket or $100 for six tickets. The final drawing will be held at Craft Brew at the Zoo on Aug. 24.

This summer’s show lineup includes:

· The Columbus Zoo Concert Series featuring The Charlie Daniels Band presented by 92.3 WCOL, May 25, 5 – 11 p.m.

Kick off the summer concert series at Barbeque and Whiskey night with The Charlie Daniels Band! The Charlie Daniels Band has produced many memorable hits including, “Long Haired Country Boy,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and of course, their signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979, as well as single of the year at the Country Music Association Awards. The Charlie Daniels Band welcomes McGuffey Lane as the opening act. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the opening act starting at 6 p.m., followed by The Charlie Daniels Band in concert at 8 p.m.

· The Columbus Zoo Concert Series featuring Jimmie Allen presented by 92.3 WCOL, June 29, 6 – 11 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen pays a visit to the Zoo during the Columbus Zoo Concert Series to share his cutting-edge mix of country, rock, R&B and pop. Jimmie’s music is deeply personal and reflective as he shares his story through songs like “Underdogs” and “Blue Jean Baby.” June 29 is Tacos and Tequila Night. As part of the fun, Yabos Tacos and Hot Head Burritos will provide free samples while supplies last from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Don Julio Tequila will be available at the cash bar all night. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the opening acts, McGuffey Lane starting at 6:30 and Dylan Schneider starting at 8:15 p.m., followed by Jimmie Allen in concert at 9:30 p.m.

· The Columbus Zoo Concert Series featuring Chris Bandi and Trent Harmon presented by 92.3 WCOL, July 27, 6 – 11 p.m.

One of the most exciting up-and-coming singer-songwriters in a generation of Nashville musicians who embrace diversity in country music, Chris Bandi has stepped into the spotlight by developing a sound that is entirely his own. Drawing inspiration from pop, R&B, rock and country, Chris Bandi has a way of capturing the attention of crowds nationwide. His first single, “Man Enough Now” has gathered acclaim from both critics and fans alike. This evening’s theme is Wing Night. Wing lovers can enjoy free samples from Buffalo Wild Wings and Average Joe’s from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., while supplies last. Gates open at 6 p.m. with Chris Bandi starting at 6:30 p.m. and Trent Harmon in concert at 8 p.m.

· The Columbus Zoo Concert Series featuring Luke Pell presented by 92.3 WCOL, Aug. 17, 5 – 11 p.m.

Luke Pell first captured America’s heart after starring on Season 12 of ABC’s hit show, “The Bachelorette.” Since leaving the show, Luke has launched a career as a country singer-songwriter based in Nashville, TN and his debut single, “Pretty Close” was a breakout hit. In honor of this heartthrob’s appearance at the Zoo, this concert’s theme is Ladies Night. The first 500 ladies through the Water’s Edge gates will receive a rose, courtesy of Connells Maple Lee, and a wine sample courtesy of Sketchbook Winery. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the opening act, McGuffey Lane, starting at 6:30 p.m., followed by Luke Pell in concert at 8 p.m.

· Craft Brew at the Zoo featuring Uncle Kracker presented by Columbus Brewing Company, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Tap into your wild side during this 21 and over brew celebration featuring beer, food and live entertainment. This year’s special musical guest is Uncle Kracker! Uncle Kracker’s major label debut, Double Wide (2000,) fittingly went double-platinum and yielded the number one smash hit “Follow Me.” Since then, he has released a number of chart-topping songs including “In A Little While,” “Drift Away” and “When the Sun Goes Down.” Uncle Kracker welcomes Pretty Filth as the opening act.

VIP tickets are available for $50 per person and include four drink tickets (each good for one 12 oz. beer,) private beer stations open all night, specialty kegs (while supplies last,) catered food (available from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.,) complimentary soda and water, private restrooms, admission to all general admission areas of Craft Brew at the Zoo event and admission to the Zoo beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the show.

General admission tickets are available for $30 for non-Zoo members and $25 for Zoo members. Each general admission ticket includes two drink tickets (each good for one 12 oz. beer,) access to beer trailers, complimentary soda and water, access to food trucks and admission to the Zoo beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the show.

Doors for Craft Brew at the Zoo will open at 6 p.m. with Pretty Filth taking the stage at 6:30 p.m., followed by Uncle Kracker at 8 p.m.

All times listed are subject to change. All events are rain or shine and are set up in an outdoor festival format with limited seating. Lawn chairs (no beach chairs) are permitted in designated areas and are subject to search. The Zoo’s bag policy is still in effect during these events and all bags are subject to search, as well.

General admission tickets for each concert (excluding Craft Brew at the Zoo) are $25 per person for non-Zoo members and $20 per person for Zoo members. All general admission wristbands include admission to the Zoo beginning at 9 a.m. on the day of the show, access to food stations and cash bars and admission to that evening’s concert. Tickets can be purchased through the Zoo’s website or by calling 614-724-3485.

About the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Home to more than 10,000 animals representing over 600 species from around the globe, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium leads and inspires by connecting people and wildlife. The Zoo complex is a recreational and education destination that includes the 22-acre Zoombezi Bay water park and 18-hole Safari Golf Course. The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also operates The Wilds, a 10,000-acre conservation center and safari park located in southeastern Ohio. The Zoo is a regional attraction with global impact; annually contributing more than $4 million of privately raised funds to support conservation projects worldwide. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Columbus Zoo has earned Charity Navigator’s prestigious 4-star rating.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_CD60YOMM-No-Distress.jpg