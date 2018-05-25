Memorial Day Travel Expected to Hit 13-Year High

COLUMBUS (May 14, 2018) – AAA expects near-record Memorial Day travel volume with 41.5 million Americans (1.6 million Ohioans) traveling at least 50 miles from home between Thursday, May 24 and Monday, May 28. This is an increase of 4.8 percent (4.6 percent in Ohio) and marks the highest Memorial Day travel volume since 2005.

“The highest gas prices since 2014 won’t keep travelers home this Memorial Day weekend,” said Bill Sutherland, senior vice president, AAA Travel and Publishing. “A strong economy and growing consumer confidence are giving Americans all the motivation they need to kick off what we expect to be a busy summer travel season with a Memorial Day getaway.”

Ohio Numbers: 2018 Memorial Day holiday travel forecast:

Automobiles: More than 90 percent of Ohio travelers (nearly 1.5 million), will drive to their destinations this Memorial Day, 4.6 percent more than last year.

Planes: Nearly 89,000 Ohioans will fly this Memorial Day, 6.9 percent more than last year.

Worst Times to Hit the Road:

With nearly 2 million additional travelers this year, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects travel delays on major roads could be more than three times longer than normal. The busiest travel times will be late afternoon Thursday and Friday (May 24-25), as commuters mix with holiday travel.

“Ranked the most congested country in the world, U.S. drivers are all too familiar with sitting in traffic,” said Graham Cookson, chief economist and head of research, INRIX. “Drivers should expect congestion across a greater number of days than in previous years, with the getaway period starting on Wednesday, May 23.”

To avoid heavy traffic, travelers can avoid peak commute times in major cities. Instead, travel in the late morning or early afternoon, or plan alternative routes.

Get Road-Trip Ready:

With 36.6 million Americans driving this holiday, AAA expects to rescue more than 340,000 motorists at the roadside this Memorial Day weekend. Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble.

Before hitting the road, motorists can get road-trip ready by having their vehicle battery tested, checking tire condition, and ensuring their car is up-to-date on routine maintenance. Be prepared for emergencies with a mobile phone and car charger, flashlight with extra batteries, first-aid kit, basic toolkit, and drinking water and snacks for all passengers.

Travel Costs:

While road trippers will pay higher prices at the gas pump this year, travelers can expect some relief in their wallets when paying for airfare, car rentals and most mid-range hotels, according to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index.

Airfares are 7 percent lower than last Memorial Day at an average of $168 for a round-trip flight along the top 40 domestic routes.

At $59, the average daily cost of a car rental this Memorial Day is the lowest rate in the past four years and 11 percent cheaper than last year.

AAA Three Diamond hotels are trending 14 percent less expensive than last Memorial Day, with an average rate of $186 per night.

AAA Two Diamond hotels are 7 percent more expensive than last Memorial Day, with an average rate of $151 per night.

Holiday Forecast Methodology:

AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Market. The London-based business information provider teamed with AAA in 2009 to jointly analyze travel trends during the major holidays. AAA has been reporting on holiday travel trends for more than two decades. The complete AAA/IHS Market 2018 Memorial Day Holiday Travel Forecast is available at Newsroom.AAA.com.

About INRIX:

INRIX is the global leader in connected car services and transportation analytics. Leveraging big data and the cloud, INRIX delivers comprehensive services and solutions to help move people, cities and businesses forward. Our partners are automakers, governments, mobile operators, developers, advertisers, as well as enterprises large and small.

The Castle announces upcoming Marietta Tour of Homes

The Castle-Tour of Homes

Contact: Kyle Yoho

740-373-4180

kyle@mariettacastle.org

The Castle Announces Upcoming Marietta Tour of Homes

May 26 & 27 and June 2 & 3

MARIETTA, OHIO (March, 23 2018) – The Castle in Marietta, Ohio is conducting a tour of homes on two weekends this coming late May and early June. May 26 & 27. June 2 & 3. Rates are $20 for Single Day; $35 for Both Days. Tours are from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day. Tickets are available for purchase at www.mariettacastle.org or by calling 740-373-4180.

Experience historic Marietta by touring a variety of homes that make up the first established settlement of the Northwest Territory. If you’re a collector, architect, historian, photographer, or just love old homes this tour is sure to satisfy your interests! An interesting variety of homes have been selected, showcasing different styles and periods. Homes on Saturday will be different from homes on Sunday.

Tour Schedule:

Saturday, May 26 & June 2

Phillips – 606 Washington St.

Crumrine – 420 5th St.

Hatfield – 426 5th St.

Forbes – 431 5th St.

Feil – 506 5th St.

Arnold – 412 6th St.

Sunday, May 27 & June 3

The Castle – 418 4th St.

Henthorne – 316 5th St.

Moberg – 312 6th St.

Neyman – Mills – 335 5th St.

McGlynn – 511 Tupper St.

Named as one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns in 2018 by Ohio Magazine, Marietta is a popular destination for history lovers and families. Established in 1788, Marietta is the oldest city in the state of Ohio, and the first official American settlement territory north and west of the Ohio River. Known as the “Riverboat Town,” it is located at the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum rivers.

The Castle was the home of some of Marietta’s most prominent and influential citizens. The property was leased as early as 1808 by a potter and his family, making it one of the earliest pottery manufacturing sites in the entire Northwest Territory. The Gothic Revival house was built in 1855 and a carriage house was completed just three years later.

NEWS RELEASE: Crowded roadways expected for Memorial Day

Ohio Department of Transportation



Ohio roadways typically see a 16 percent increase in traffic for the holiday weekend

Contact: Matt Bruning – (614) 466-6906

CROWDED ROADWAYS EXPECTED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Ohio roadways typically see a 16 percent increase in traffic for the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS – The Memorial Day holiday marks the unofficial beginning of the summer driving season. AAA is predicting 1.5 million Ohioans will travel more than 50 miles from home this weekend.

Ohio roadways typically see a 16 percent increase in traffic for the Memorial Day holiday, the 4th largest increase among high-travel holidays during the year.

During high-travel holidays, ODOT works with its contractors to reduce the size of work zones and open as many lanes of travel as possible. However, with a $2.3 billion investment into Ohio’s roads and bridges this year, it’s likely that travelers will encounter orange barrels. The biggest work zones are on I-71 and I-270 in Columbus, I-75 in Cincinnati, Findlay and Toledo, I-271 in Cleveland, and I-76 in Akron.

Traveling through work zones requires extra attention from drivers. In 2017, there were 4,891 work zone crashes. They resulted in 606 minor injuries, 119 serious injuries, and 19 deaths.

Your best defense against getting stuck in traffic is the [www.ohgo.com/app]OHGO app. It gives you access to real-time traffic data, more than 650 traffic cameras, and construction information so you can plan your trip.

ODOT is also partnering with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies to remind drivers to buckle up this weekend. Unfortunately, 116 people have been killed in crashes this year where they were not wearing a seat belt.

As North America’s largest motoring and leisure travel organization, AAA provides more than 58 million members with travel-, insurance-, financial- and automotive-related services. Since its founding in 1902, the not-for-profit, fully tax-paying AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers. AAA clubs can be visited online at AAA.com.

