Statewide Travel Ideas

Paramount costume exhibit in Ohio satisfies ‘new nostalgia’

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

Saturday, May 19

LANCASTER — Costumes play a leading role as movies transport viewers to other times, open doors to foreign cultures, and imagine wars in distant galaxies.

Now, some of those ensembles are on display for the first time in “Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive,” opening Saturday at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio and running through Aug. 12.

Visitors to the show will have a rare opportunity to view more than 40 costumes linked to some of Paramount Pictures’ most memorable characters. The display includes the hippie phase outfit worn by “Forrest Gump’s” Jenny, who slogged through the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. From “Star Trek’s” Khan, Benedict Cumberbatch’s brown twill oil cloth coat with ribbed shawl collar is shown. Also, the Detroit Lions letter man jacket and Mumford t-shirt worn by Eddie Murphy in the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise. Others include Morticia Addams’ purple gown that shows up black on-screen, as well as the Ulster coat, eye patch and hat worn by Jeff Bridges in his role as Rooster Cogburn.

The museum is tucked inside an historic mansion in rural Ohio. It’s become a favorite venue for curator Randall Thropp, who grew up in Lancaster and now manages the Paramount costume and prop archive in Hollywood.

“What I like about it is, I do like contributing to the community, giving something back,” Thropp said. “Also, secondly, this is a good area to test the demographic. Paramount Archives has never mounted an exhibit like this. It’s a way just to get a sense for would the people enjoy this. It’s a testing ground.”

The exhibit, which visitors enter by red carpet, features many costumes never before displayed to the public, as well as props, posters and concept art from 21 Paramount films since 1987, from classics like “Forrest Gump” to cult favorite “Zoolander.”

Wardrobe pieces on display include those from several films that received Oscar nominations for costume design, including “Coming to America” (1988), “The Addams Family” (1991), “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (2004), “Dreamgirls” (2006), “True Grit” (2010) and “Florence Foster Jenkins” and “Allied” (2016).

Also here are items worn by major stars — Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump” (1994), Tom Cruise in “War of the Worlds” (2005), Beyonce in “Dreamgirls,” Brad Pitt in “Allied,” Meryl Streep in “Jenkins” and Eddie Murphy as Foley in Beverly Hills Cop.” Designers represented include Colleen Atwood, Joanna Johnston, Ruth Myers and Michael Kaplan.

Thropp borrowed the title of the show from a 2015 book by Jay Jorgensen and Donald Scoggins that explored the history of Hollywood costume design.

“I loved the title, and I thought, ‘How would I build something around that,’” he said. “None of these costumes are store-bought. Every one was constructed from scratch, every one has some kind of story, something to tell about how the costume designer and the actor collaborate.”

That led Thropp to include costume sketches, an actor’s motion capture suit from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (2016) and items with interesting or enlightening back stories.

Jorgensen, an author and historian, said the book and exhibit title derives from a quote by iconic Paramount costume designer Edith Head: “What a costume designer does is a cross between magic and camouflage. We create the illusion of changing the actors into what they are not.”

He said Hollywood costumes are more often abused, hacked up and altered, stolen or thrown out than lovingly protected, preserved and displayed as art.

“A lot of these clothes had really, really inglorious ends,” he said. “So it’s a powerful thing, getting to see that effigy of that star just in front of you. It really gives you a connection to a classic film. You feel like you’re almost there.”

Thropp said movies of the period he chose to display now have historic appeal.

“You’re appealing to a different audience that grew up with Eddie Murphy in ‘Beverly Hills Cop 2,’” he said. “For the last generation, it was ‘Grease’ and ‘Happy Days’ and remembering the ’50s. Now, you’ve got a generation that’s looking back at the ’80s and ’90s.”

The Decorative Arts Center is itself a step back in time. It’s located in a Greek revival home constructed in 1835 by wealthy lawyer William Reese and his wife, Mary Elisabeth Sherman. Sherman was the daughter of Civil War general William Tecumseh Sherman, who grew up next door.

Director Elizabeth Brown said the venue shouldn’t be surprising, because “Ohio is really on the front lines of the art world” at the moment.

The “Creating the Illusion” exhibit will include a presentation on July 8 by Gayle Strege, curator of Ohio State University’s historic costume and textile collection.

Online: http://www.decartsohio.org

Zoombezi Bay to Unveil New Otter Banks Attraction Area

The grand opening of Otter Banks is an exciting addition to the official start of the regular season at Zoombezi Bay. Guests can explore the brand-new area for themselves when the attraction opens to the public Memorial Day weekend. Saturday also marks the beginning of Zoombezi Bay’s regular season. Following the opening weekend of Otter Banks, the park will be open daily (weather permitting) until Aug. 17. Zoombezi Bay will then be open weekends only from Aug. 18 through Labor Day (Sept. 3). For more information about Otter Banks and other exciting happenings at Zoombezi Bay this summer, please visit our website.

This exciting new area features fun for all ages with three new pools and other attractions, including:

· The Sea Challenge: A fun aquacourse that challenges water warriors to compete two at a time to race to the finish. These challenging obstacles will have guests laughing and splashing all day.

· SandPiper Splash Drop Slides: These brand-new body slides will twist and turn riders before dropping them 4 to 6 feet into a giant landing pool (ZoomPass will also be featured on this ride).

· Sand Dollar Shores: A new activity pool with cascading waterfalls, interactive fountains, water hoops and more!

In addition to these thrilling water attractions, Otter Banks features an expanded lounge seating area, providing guests with the opportunity to relax along the shores of the three new pools. Otter Banks also features all-new cabanas, which are the perfect place to gather with friends and family for a special occasion or just for a fun day in the sun.

Located just within the entrance to Otter Banks, Otter’s Street Tacos food stand is set to open in the coming weeks. This food stand will serve street tacos, snacks and ice cold beverages. This food location will also feature several gluten-free food options to accommodate guests with dietary restrictions.

About Zoombezi Bay

Zoombezi Bay is a 22.7-acre water park that features 19 state-of-the-art water attractions, including the aquatic adventure area, Otter Banks; themed water slide, SoundSurfer; the multi-level play structure, Baboon Lagoon; a wave pool; an action river; a lazy river; a kiddie play pool and more. Admission to Zoombezi Bay includes the Columbus Zoo, and proceeds from the water park support the Zoo’s operation and mission. Please visit www.zoombezibay.com for more information.

Breakout Country Star DYLAN SCOTT at Red, White & Country in Columbus, OH (7/4)

2017’s 2nd Most Played New Artist And With Debut #1, “My Girl,” The 7th Most Played Song On Country Radio; New Smash “Hooked” Top 20 On Charts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 21, 2018) – PLATINUM-selling Country artist DYLAN SCOTT will bring his high-energy show and sultry vocals to Red, White & Country at Flannagan’s Dublin in Columbus, OH on Wednesday, July 4.

Earlier this year, Scott made his triumphant national TV debut on NBC’s “TODAY,” thrilling viewers around the country with the propulsive romance of his chart-rising single, “Hooked.” The singer’s appearance marks a great start to 2018 – and the follow up to the most successful year of the young entertainer’s career. Scott’s first #1 single, “My Girl,” was named by Billboard as the 7th most played song on Country radio in 2017, and when combined with “Hooked” made him the genre’s second most played new artist overall. His breakout success now includes more than 330 million streams worldwide and the release DYLAN SCOTT DELUXE EDITION, plus the launch of his first headlining tour. Scott is currently headlining select dates nationwide.

WHAT: PLATINUM-selling Country star DYLAN SCOTT at Red, White & Country

WHEN: Friday, July 4, noon

WHERE: 6835 Caine Rd., Columbus, OH 43235

TICKETS: $30+. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit www.flannagans.com

ABOUT DYLAN SCOTT: A Louisiana native with a lifelong passion for Country music, Dylan Scott is the total package – a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile; and a dreamer who followed his father’s footsteps to Nashville. Prior to landing his record deal, Scott learned the basics of singing and playing guitar from his dad – a former guitar player for Country legends Freddy Fender and Freddy Hart. He then launched onto the Country music scene in 2013 with “Making This Boy Go Crazy,” the debut single from his self-titled EP. His follow up, the infectious “Crazy Over Me,” debuted at #14 on the Billboard Country Digital Song Sales chart and hit the Top 40 on the Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. In the summer of 2016, his debut album for Curb Records, DYLAN SCOTT, landed in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Country Albums chart, and its romantic standout RIAA PLATINUM-certified single, “My Girl,” became his FIRST CAREER #1 at Country radio. According to Nielsen Music Connect, fans have streamed Scott’s songs a staggering 330 million times and counting, and sales have topped 3.2 million stream equivalent songs – figures that continue to grow by leaps and bounds. After wrapping up his successful MY TOWN TOUR in the summer of 2017, Scott embarked on Justin Moore’s HELL ON A HIGHWAY TOUR as the featured supporting act.

For more information on Dylan Scott and a complete list of tour dates, visit http://www.dylanscottcountry.com/.

COSI news release — Science Festival Announced for 2019

COSI announced the COSI Science Festival that will take place all around central Ohio May 1-4, 2019. The four-day event will involve businesses, schools and the community at large.

The COSI Science Festival is initially being funded by Battelle with the goal of highlighting science and technology in the region while also encouraging area citizens to get excited about science.

COSI Science Festival Will Be Held May 1-4, 2019

COLUMBUS – COSI announced plans to celebrate science by holding a dynamic and fun festival called the COSI Science Festival on May 1-4, 2019. The Festival, expected to be among the largest science events in Ohio history, will include four days of events showcasing science around the central Ohio community and will conclude with a hands-on, day-long carnival-style celebration on the Scioto Peninsula outside COSI.

“The COSI Science Festival will showcase how exciting, interesting, fun, and accessible science is to all of us and how relevant it is to our daily lives. In addition, it will shine a light on the fantastic science, technology, and industry innovation in our great central Ohio region,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President and CEO of COSI. “Science festivals are fantastic ways to engage communities and meet the people right where they live, learn, and lounge. The COSI Science Festival will reach people in communities all over central Ohio, make science topics more accessible and inspire people to get excited about science. This is just the beginning – we expect the COSI Science Festival to continue to grow larger each year.”

Battelle has initiated funding through visionary support for the COSI Science Festival with a pledge of $850,000 over three years to help get the project underway.

“We’re proud to be the visionary founder of the COSI Science Festival,” said Battelle President and CEO Lou Von Thaer. “This celebration will foster appreciation for innovation and technology in our community, share our enthusiasm for what our employees do every day and spark interest in the next generation of budding scientists, researchers and engineers.”

Plans are currently underway to secure additional funding for the COSI Science Festival and schedule the more than 60 events showcasing science all over the central Ohio community as well as the final day celebration. For more information, visit cosiscifest.org.

About COSI

COSI, the Center of Science and Industry, located in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the most respected and exciting science centers in the nation. Since 1964, COSI has been providing world-class experiences and engaging programing to inspire interest and excitement around all things science, technology and engineering for people of all ages. From hands-on interactives on the museum floor, the new American Museum of Natural History Dinosaur Gallery, and state-of-the-art planetarium and movie theater spaces, to its outreach education programs, COSI delivers science and science educational experiences both in its building and far beyond its walls. As a center piece of Columbus’s Downtown Peninsula, COSI stands as a leading cultural institution and destination attraction for regional, national and international audiences. For more information about COSI visit cosi.org.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle makes the world better by commercializing technology, giving back to our communities, and supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

This e-mail message is intended by Fahlgren Mortine, Inc. for use only by the individual or entity to which it is addressed. This message may contain information that is privileged or confidential. It is not intended for transmission to, or receipt by, anyone other than the named addressee (or a person authorized to receive and deliver it to the named addressee). If you have received this transmission in error, please delete it from your system without copying or forwarding it, and notify the sender of the error by reply e-mail or by calling 614.383.1517.

PUCO highlights motor carrier safety during International Roadcheck 2018

Enhancing truck and bus safety, security throughout Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH (May 21, 2018) – Lives are being saved every day in Ohio and across North America thanks to roadside inspections. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is participating in the 31st annual International Roadcheck, a transportation safety and security event, scheduled June 5–7 throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. The 72-hour event highlights the important role roadside enforcement plays in ensuring North America’s highways remain safe and secure.

This year’s focus is on hours-of-service compliance, which was the top reason that drivers were removed from roadways during the previous year’s roadcheck. New safety measures to combat hours-of-service violations include the implementation of electronic logging devices (ELDs) that automatically record a driver’s driving time, allowing for easier and more accurate recordkeeping.

PUCO inspectors conduct safety inspections of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs) on roadways all across Ohio in an effort to enforce important state and federal safety regulations. Each safety inspection follows a thorough process, which includes checking the hours-of service-documentation, to make sure that the driver and CMV meet necessary state and federal safety requirements. Vehicles and drivers that fail to meet these requirements may be declared out-of-service and cannot continue operating until they comply.

International Roadcheck is sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). Since its inception in 1988, roadside inspections conducted during International Roadcheck have numbered more than 1.5 million, with around 17 trucks and buses inspected, on average, every minute in Canada, the United State and Mexico during the 72-hour period. International Roadcheck also provides an opportunity to educate industry and the general public about the importance of safe commercial motor vehicle operations and the North American roadside inspection program.

More information about International Roadcheck is available on the CVSA’s website at www.cvsa.org. For more information on the PUCO’s role in highway safety, visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

#KnowYourRoll this National Tire Safety Week

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 21, 2018 – The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) today announced National Tire Safety Week, an industry-led initiative to raise awareness and educate consumers about proper tire care and safety. This year’s theme is “Know Your Roll” and will run through Memorial Day.

“Safety is our industry’s number one priority,” said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. “National Tire Safety Week, positioned at the start of summer travel, is a great opportunity for our member companies and partners to connect with motorists about proper tire care and maintenance. Additionally, USTMA wants to be sure consumers understand the potential dangers of unsafe used tires.”

U.S. tire manufacturers are committed to helping consumers understand everything they need to know about tire care and maintenance. Their public outreach campaigns empower drivers, especially teen drivers and young adults, to check the condition of their tires, especially at the start of summer. A number of member companies, including Bridgestone, Cooper Tire, Goodyear, Michelin, Toyo Tires, and Yokohama Tire are all planning consumer-directed initiatives.

USTMA recommends drivers check their tire pressure monthly, regularly check their tire tread depth and ensure that tires are rotated and properly aligned. Four out of every ten drivers believe they can determine if a tire is under inflated just by looking at it. And what’s more, less than one in five know how to properly check tire pressure. That is one reason why proper tire maintenance and periodic inspections by a tire professional to assess the condition is essential for optimum performance and service life of tires.

Additionally, unsafe used tires are putting drivers at risk. In 2015, more than 30 million used tires were sold. Once a tire has been mounted on a vehicle and driven, it’s considered a used tire. While new tires must meet stringent federal safety standards to be sold in the U.S., worn tires can be resold as used with virtually no restrictions.

National Tire Safety Week is an annual USTMA initiative aimed at helping consumers learn the simple yet essential steps for proper tire care and maintenance, and it is supported by USTMA members: Bridgestone Americas, Inc.; Continental Tire the Americas, LLC; Cooper Tire & Rubber Company; Giti Tire (USA) Ltd.; The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Hankook Tire America Corp; Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc.; Michelin North America, Inc.; Pirelli Tire North America; Sumitomo Rubber Industries; Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc., and Yokohama Tire Corporation.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association is the national trade association for tire manufacturers that produce tires in the U.S. Our 12 member companies operate 57 tire-related manufacturing facilities in 18 states and generate over $27 billion in annual sales. We directly support more than a quarter million tire manufacturing U.S. jobs – totaling almost $20 billion in wages. In 2017, USTMA members accounted for 82 percent of the 316 million passenger, light truck and truck tire shipments in the U.S.

This May 17, 2018 photo shows two costumes from the 2001 film, "Zoolander," and two costumes from the 2016 film "Florence Foster Jenkins," on display as part of the “Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive” exhibit at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster, Ohio. The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 12. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_120574974-33ce9481b1604284ab3b36af8d604e8f.jpg This May 17, 2018 photo shows two costumes from the 2001 film, "Zoolander," and two costumes from the 2016 film "Florence Foster Jenkins," on display as part of the “Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive” exhibit at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster, Ohio. The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 12. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) This May 17, 2018 photo shows costumes from the film, "Forrest Gump" on display as part of the “Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive” exhibit at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster, Ohio. The exhibit that opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 12. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth) http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/05/web1_120574974-09f3920da0644f28b21999f240089257.jpg This May 17, 2018 photo shows costumes from the film, "Forrest Gump" on display as part of the “Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive” exhibit at the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio in Lancaster, Ohio. The exhibit that opens Saturday and runs through Aug. 12. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth)