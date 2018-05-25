Ohio Wesleyan presents Delaware’s Diamonds with Honorary Alumni Award

DELAWARE, Ohio – Ohio Wesleyan University welcomed two new alumni to its ranks May 19 when it presented Delaware residents C. Joseph and Linda Diamond with an Honorary Alumni Award in recognition of their “endless dedication to and support of the Delaware community and OWU.”

The award was presented to the Diamonds by university President Rock Jones and Alumni Board of Directors President Sheila Fagan Plecha, Class of 1984, during Ohio Wesleyan’s 2018 Reunion Weekend.

“This award is so well-deserved,” said Jones, Ph.D. “Joe and Linda are tireless supporters of both Ohio Wesleyan and Delaware. They make a difference in their community every day by their willingness to help others, to serve as hands-on volunteers, and to share their considerable expertise to improve the world around them. Joe and Linda exemplify the engaged citizens, lifelong learners, and big thinkers that we want our students to become.”

The Diamonds’ ties to Ohio Wesleyan include creation of an endowed scholarship in 2016 to aid Delaware County students with an interest in the arts, sciences, or humanities. They also are members of the Bishop Backers executive committee and of the Tower Society, which recognizes donors who make estate gifts to the university.

In 2017, the OWU Athletics Department awarded the Diamonds with its Town-Gown Award by in recognition of the couple’s longstanding relationship with, and outstanding support of, Battling Bishop student-athletes and programs.

The Diamonds’ ties to the Delaware community are equally significant and strong.

Joe Diamond is a founding member and past president of Main Street Delaware and serves on its Design Committee. He also is a founding member of the executive board of the Strand Theatre and Cultural Arts Center and volunteers as its facility manager.

He is a former assistant preservation officer for the City of Columbus, Ohio; planning director for the City of Oberlin, Ohio; city planner for Delaware, Ohio; and regional planning director for Delaware County, Ohio. Today, he is the principal and owner of Diamond Design and Planning, which specializes in downtown revitalization, historic preservation, and master planning.

Linda Diamond taught elementary school for 20 years, and owned and operated Beehive Books for seven years. She is a former executive director of the Ohio State Board of Sanitarian Registration and a former director of communications and development officer for the Delaware General Health District. In 2001, the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce recognized her as its Citizen of the Year.

Together, the Diamonds own Rosebud Properties, a real estate holding and management company that specializes in historic commercial and residential properties. In 2006, Rosebud was named the Delaware Chamber’s Small Business of the Year, and it was recognized five years in a row by Main Street Delaware for improvement projects in downtown Delaware. Rosebud also has been honored with Best Historic Commercial Restoration in the State of Ohio and 2011 Spirit of Main Street awards from Heritage Ohio.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 23 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through Ohio Wesleyan’s signature OWU Connection program, students integrate knowledge across disciplines, build a diverse and global perspective, and apply their knowledge in real-world settings. Ohio Wesleyan is featured in the book “Colleges That Change Lives” and included in the U.S. News & World Report and Princeton Review “best colleges” lists. Learn more at www.owu.edu.

Orgain Partners with WhyHunger and Celebrity Chefs to Fight Hunger in the U.S.

Orgain and WhyHunger kicked off their #ShakeHunger campaign in an effort to close the nutrition gap in the United States with a “Chopped-like” culinary challenge held in New York City on May 23rd, 2018.

Three celebrity chefs – including Floyd Cardoz (Bombay Bread Bar), Leah Cohen (Pig & Khao, Piggyback bar), and JJ Johnson (Ingrained Hospitality Concepts) – were tasked to create a nutritious dish using four ingredients from a list of the most-needed donation items at food banks across the country. Hosted by Chopped Judge, Restaurateur and Chef Marc Murphy, and judged by Noreen Springstead (WhyHunger), Andrew Abraham (Orgain) and Chef Pearl Thompson (Elijah’s Promise), Chef Leah Cohen’s Corn Som Tam with Thai Grilled Chicken was chosen as the winning dish.

See below for a press release detailing the campaign, and let me know if you’re interested in speaking with Orgain’s founder Dr. Andrew Abraham and/or WhyHunger’s Executive Director Noreen Springstead to learn more. If you’re interested in featuring any recipes of the dishes created at the culinary challenge, please let me know.

ORGAIN INVITES AMERICANS TO JOIN THE #SHAKEHUNGER CHALLENGE

Protein Powerhouse Partners With WhyHunger and Celebrity Chefs to Close the Nutrition Gap

For Immediate Release – May 24th, 2018 – Orgain, one of the nation’s fastest growing organic protein and nutrition companies, and WhyHunger, a non-profit working to address the root causes of hunger and poverty have partnered on a nationwide #ShakeHunger campaign to help close the nutrition gap in the United States and work on long-term solutions to hunger. Together with some of the food world’s most notable chefs, they are bringing much-needed attention, funds, and nutritious food to the emergency food landscape, where success has been traditionally measured by quantity of food rather than quality.

Orgain’s founder, Dr. Andrew Abraham, is committed to changing that paradigm. “As a teenager battling cancer, I attributed my recovery to the power of nutrition,” says Dr. Abraham. “I learned firsthand the deep and important connection between quality nutrition and health, and the importance of nourishing my body with clean, organic and nutritious ingredients. These same values have become our primary mission at Orgain. By partnering with WhyHunger, we’re committed to doing our part to transform the emergency food system into one that prioritizes health and puts a premium on change in the form of nutritious food.”

On May 23rd, WhyHunger and Orgain kicked off their nationwide #ShakeHunger campaign at a “Chopped-like” culinary challenge held at Chefs Club in New York City. Three celebrity chefs – including Floyd Cardoz (Bombay Bread Bar), Leah Cohen (Pig & Khao, Piggyback bar), and JJ Johnson (Ingrained Hospitality Concepts) – were tasked to create a nutritious dish using four ingredients from a list of the most-needed donation items at food banks, pantries, and soup kitchens across the country. Categories included fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, oats and healthy cereals, and fresh or frozen meat, among others. The event was hosted by Chopped Judge, Restaurateur and Chef Marc Murphy, and the judges. Noreen Springstead (WhyHunger), Andrew Abraham (Orgain) and Chef Pearl Thompson (Elijah’s Promise), selected Chef Leah Cohen’s Corn Som Tam with Thai Grilled Chicken as the winning dish. To celebrate Leah’s win, Orgain will be donating some of the most-needed nutritious ingredients in her name to Elijah’s Promise, a local soup kitchen in New Jersey.

Orgain has already donated over 50,000 of their Organic Nutrition shakes – a nutritious meal replacement with 16 grams of grass-fed protein, 21 vitamins and minerals, and healthy fats – to food banks across the country that are working with WhyHunger to address the nutrition gap. Orgain has a goal of increasing their shake donations to 200,000 in 2018 through a series of consumer challenges that encourage the public to get involved and spread the word. Each completed challenge will trigger one shake donation to food banks, pantries and soup kitchens across the country. Here are some ways to participate in the #ShakeHunger challenge:

1. Learn: take a quiz on hunger.

2. Share: choose one of seven infographics to share on social media.

3. Pledge: upload a selfie and tag #ShakeHunger.

Visit http://orgain.com/shakehunger/ to join the challenge!

“We believe that nutritious food is a human right and are excited to partner with Orgain and their consumers to help ensure that more food access organizations across the country are able to offer nutritious meals to the community, while increasing their capacity to tackle the root causes of hunger and poverty and work on long-term change,” said Noreen Springstead, WhyHunger’s Executive Director. “Too often, corporations and well-meaning donors are focused only on caloric intake and don’t stop to ask what types of healthy foods do communities really want and need. That is why we are so energized by Orgain’s commitment to provide nourishing food that will help close the nutrition gap while also investing in long-term solutions to actually end hunger.”

In mid-June 2018, Orgain will also introduce a new Bananas & Cream flavor to their best-selling Organic Nutrition shake line, in which they will donate $1 from every 4-pack sold and $3 for every case sold to WhyHunger. Through these efforts, Orgain is committed to donating at least $50,000 in 2018 to support WhyHunger’s grassroots and community-driven initiatives to improve nutrition services at food banks and pantries across the country and support long-term solutions to end hunger.

About Orgain: Orgain is the leading brand of all-natural, plant-based nutritional shakes, protein powders and bars made with high-quality, clean and organic ingredients. Orgain was founded in 2008 by Andrew Abraham, M.D., who as a teenager underwent extensive treatment to fight a rare form of cancer. He was in desperate pursuit of a healthy alternative to the ready-to-drink shakes that his doctors prescribed to put on weight. After exhaustive research working with real organic ingredients, Andrew finally developed the perfect formulation that would later become Orgain. All of Orgain’s products are non-GMO, gluten free, soy free, and do not contain preservatives or artificial colors and sweeteners. Today, the physician-turned-entrepreneur is once again innovating the nutritional landscape, this time in partnership with WhyHunger, a non-profit organization on a mission to build a world where everyone has the right to nutritious food. Learn more at www.Orgain.com

About WhyHunger: Founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio DJ Bill Ayres, WhyHunger is a leader in building the movement to end hunger and poverty by connecting people to nutritious, affordable food and by supporting grassroots solutions that inspire self-reliance and community empowerment. WhyHunger works to support, resource and build the capacity of community organizations and social movements that are changing the systems, policies and institutions that perpetuate hunger and poverty in our world. Together we are transforming our collective food system into one that is socially and economically just, nourishes whole communities, cools the planet and ensures the rights of all people to food, land, water and sustainable livelihoods. Learn more at whyhunger.org