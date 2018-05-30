Sierra Club Files Comments Opposing Falcon Ethane Pipeline

Proposed pipeline across PA, OH, WV would have a catastrophic effect on the environment

Columbus, OH — Today (May 30), the Sierra Club and the FreshWater Accountability Project filed comments with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on the water quality permit for Shell’s Falcon ethane pipeline.

The proposed pipeline would run 98 miles through Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, connecting to a planned petrochemical plant in Pennsylvania. If built, the pipeline would threaten communities, wetlands, groundwater resources, and wildlife. It would also facilitate the development of a dangerous petrochemical hub in the region.

“We don’t need to look any further than the disastrous Rover Pipeline, which has already had dozens of spills in Ohio, to see the kind of damage the proposed Falcon Pipeline could do to Ohio’s water resources,” said Sierra Club organizing representative Cheryl Johncox. “Shell has utterly failed to make the case for this dirty, dangerous pipeline project, and it should be rejected.”

