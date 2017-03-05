Alumni association seeks nominations to honor the best of Buckeye Nation

The Ohio State University has an extensive list of accomplished graduates, including leaders in the halls of Congress and the state’s highest court. Now the alumni association is looking for help as they plan to honor some exceptional Buckeyes for their achievements.

Nominations are open for the 2017 Ohio State Alumni Awards. The annual awards recognize some of the university’s most impressive alumni.

“Our Alumni Awards are an annual opportunity to honor and thank some of the incredible women and men that represent the best of Buckeye Nation,” said Jim Smith, president of The Ohio State University Alumni Association. “Their accomplishments, in everything from healthcare and engineering to education and the arts, are truly inspiring, and nominations from their fellow alumni are vital to ensuring that our exceptional graduates receive the recognition they so richly deserve.”

Ohio State alumni can be nominated in eight award categories. For example, the Robert M. Duncan Alumni Citizenship Award celebrates commitment to community service, while the Archie M. Griffin Professional Achievement Award honors career achievement.

Gay Su Pinnell, who was instrumental in bringing the successful Reading Recovery program to the United States, was the 2016 Alumni Medalist Award, the highest honor presented to a graduate of the institution.

In the past, the alumni association has honored graduates including Ohio Supreme Court Justice Yvette McGee Brown, television reporter Erin Moriarty and former U.S. Senator George Voinovich.

“These awards mean so much to our alumni association and our university, and I am excited to see which Buckeyes will be joining the ranks of our honorees later this year,” Smith said.

The nomination period closes on March 31. For more information on the categories and past recipients, visit go.osu.edu/alumniawards.

http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/03/web1_Ohio-State-Buckeyes-Logo-1.jpg

Staff Report

The alumni association is dedicated to connecting alumni, friends and students to enhance and strengthen the traditions and reputation of The Ohio State University. There are more than a half a million members living and working around the world.

The alumni association is dedicated to connecting alumni, friends and students to enhance and strengthen the traditions and reputation of The Ohio State University. There are more than a half a million members living and working around the world.