20th New Albany Classic 9/24

New Albany – The 20th anniversary of The New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day on Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wexner home in New Albany will culminate with a live performance at 3:30 p.m. by multi-platinum and Grammy nominated artist, Nick Jonas. Tickets to the event are on sale now via Ticketmaster. This milestone anniversary celebration is expected to sellout quickly. Tickets cost $30 per person, $7 per child ages 4-12 and children 3 and under are free. The ticket includes all family day activities as well as the Concert at The Classic and the Grand Prix. Parking is complimentary.

Jonas launched his career as a solo artist after releasing his self-titled debut album in November 2014. The critically-acclaimed album includes the 3x platinum and No. 1 U.S. radio hit, “Jealous” and his hot radio hit single, “Chains,” that quickly topped charts. His sophomore solo album Last Year Was Complicated, launched as the #1 selling album of the week with the platinum track “Close” featuring Tove Lo. Jonas has been named on Forbes’ coveted “30 Under 30’” list and has won multiple awards including “iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year” in 2016.

“We’re excited to welcome Nick Jonas back to New Albany,” said Abigail Wexner, founder and host of The New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day. “Justice had the idea to add live music to The Classic and we launched it with the Jonas Brothers in 2007. We hosted a record number of guests and expect Nick’s appearance this year to attract even more fans. It’s going to be an incredibly exciting day that benefits central Ohio families.”

Proceeds from The Classic benefit The Center for Family Safety and Healing (TCFSH), a Columbus non-profit organization founded in 1998 by Abigail Wexner. The Center addresses all facets of family violence including child abuse and neglect, teen dating abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse.

The Classic typically draws over 15,000 guests who attend to enjoy the daylong family festival, the internationally-sanctioned show jumping competition and the Concert at The Classic. The event has been named the #1 Specialty Equestrian Event in North America by the North American Riders Group for four consecutive years.

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale now via the following:

The New Albany Classic’s website via http://www.thenewalbanyclassic.com

http://www.Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745.3000

CAPA’s Ticket Center, located at 39 E. State Street or by phone at 614.469.0939

Easton Town Center Guest Services during regular hours of operation

Accepts credit cards only

Equus Now!, located at 8956 Cotter Street in Lewis Center

Accepts cash or check only

The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, located at 150 W. Main Street in New Albany

Accepts credit cards only

Ticket Pricing:

Adults – $30

Children (4-12 years-old) – $7

Children 3 and under – Free

Sponsorship

If you are interested in supporting the work of The Center for Family Safety and Healing by sponsoring The New Albany Classic please contact Stephanie Lorenz, Event Director, at stephaniel@lawhold.com or 614.939.3026.

About The New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day

The New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day presented by JPMorgan Chase & Co. is celebrating its 20th anniversary on Sunday, September 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wexner home in New Albany, Ohio. The opening ceremonies launch at noon followed by the Grand Prix competition at 12:30 p.m. The event will conclude with the celebratory Concert at The Classic beginning at 3:30 p.m. Family day activities and food trucks will be present throughout the entirety of The Classic through 5 p.m.

Tickets for the New Albany Classic, which takes place at 4584 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, at Easton Town Center’s Guest Services, CAPA Ticket Center, The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany or through Equus Now!. Adult tickets are $30 and children’s tickets (4-12 years) are $7; children three and under are free. Rides and amusements are included in the cost of the tickets. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit The Center for Family Safety and Healing.

About The Center for Family Safety and Healing

The Center for Family Safety and Healing fully addresses all aspects of family violence, including child abuse and neglect, teen dating abuse, domestic violence, and elder abuse. The Center’s multidisciplinary team approach includes a one-stop, coordinated response to family violence for individuals and families through partnerships with law enforcement, child protective services, prosecution, and a wide range of community resources along with an expanded forum for education, advocacy, and ongoing research. Partners include CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence, Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau, Franklin County Children Services, Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Nationwide Children’s Behavioral Health Services, and Nationwide Children’s Division of Child and Family Advocacy.

About Justice

Justice, a leading tween lifestyle specialty retailer, provides the hottest merchandise and accessories for tween girls, ages 6-14. Known for being the fashion destination for tween girls, Justice provides an extraordinary experience of fashion and fun. Today, Justice operates over 900 stores throughout the United States and Canada, along with an international presence in Asia, Mexico, Latin America, and the Middle East. Justice is part of the ascena retail group inc. (NASDAQ-ASNA) family of brands. Visit shopjustice.com for store information and to shop online.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) employs 19,000 people in Columbus and central Ohio, making it the region’s largest corporate employer. It is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.5 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of consumers in the United States and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its JPMorgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.JPMorganChase.com.

