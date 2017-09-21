MVNU Constitution Day Talk to Feature Dr. Steven McMullen

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Mount Vernon Nazarene University will host Dr. Steven McMullen in honor of Constitution Day on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Jetter School of Professional Studies, Room 133. McMullen’s talk will focus on the question “Can American-Style Individual Ownership Protect the Environment?”

McMullen is an associate professor of economics at Hope College in Holland, Mich., and fellow at The Oxford Centre for Animal Ethics. He studies the economics of education and the intersection between ethics, theology, and economics. His recent book “Animals and the Economy” (Palgrave Macmillan, 2016) explores the intersection between animal ethics and the economy.

McMullen’s presentation will emphasize a Christian approach to economic policy that emphasizes God’s universal call for all humans to serve creation and will examine the ways in which individual property rights can both help and hinder our care of creation. Questions such as how to protect endangered species and ensure humane treatment of farmed animals are frequently visited in public policy discussions due to the long U.S. tradition of individual control over the property being challenged by centralized environmental protection efforts.

For more information visit mvnu.edu/events.

