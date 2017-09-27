Grace Lutheran Church of Centerburg is proud to announce our second annual “Picnic with Your Pets” on Sunday October 1st.

This tradition is founded in the commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi (1182-1226) in October. St. Francis was a monk known for his vow of poverty, care of the poor and special connection to animals and nature. Many churches follow this tradition by conducting an animal blessing on the first Sunday of October.

Animals do so much for us. They are companions, helpers and protectors.

Pets encourage us to walk daily and show us unconditional love.

Caring for an animal helps children learn responsibility and compassion for another creature.

All pets are welcome, domestic, exotic and atypical. So join us and bring your cat, dog, bird, gerbil, hamster, iguana, snake, horse or sheep. If that is not possible, bring a picture of your pet for this special service.

All activities will take place behind the church at 182 West Houck Street, Centerburg. A lunch will be provided beginning at noon followed by a blessing to honor the pets that bring joy and companionship to our lives at 1 p.m.

The service will include contemporary music, a guest speaker from K9 Companions for Independence and special blessings for each pet.

There will also be demonstrations, goody bags for pets, fun activities for the kids, free raffles and pet photographs.

Some of our pet partners are: Champion Feed, Humane Society of Delaware County, Angel Paws, K9 Companions for Independence and Humane Society of Knox County.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/09/web1_Blessing-of-Animals.jpg