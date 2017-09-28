Michelangelo Movie at McConnell

Michelangelo – Love and Death at McConnell Arts Center

Exhibition on Screen: Friday, September 29 | 7 p.m.

Bronwynn Theatre

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Running time: 90 minutes

The spectacular sculptures and paintings of Michelangelo seem so familiar to us, but what do we really know about this renaissance genius? Who was this ambitious and passionate man?

A virtuoso craftsman, Michelangelo’s artistry is evident in everything he touched. Beautiful and diverse works such as the towering statue of David, the deeply moving Pietà in the Papal Basilica of St. Peter and his tour-de-force, the Sistine Chapel ceiling still leave us breathless today.

Spanning his 89 years, Michelangelo – Love and Death, takes a cinematic journey from the print and drawing rooms of Europe, through the great chapels and museums of Florence, Rome and the Vatican to explore the tempestuous life of Michelangelo. We go in search of a greater understanding of this most charismatic figure, his relationship with his contemporaries and his valuable artistic legacy. Through expert commentary and Michelangelo’s own words, this film takes a fresh look at an enigmatic man whose life is celebrated in every mark and every stroke he made.

A giant artistic force and universally loved, discover why Michelangelo is without a doubt one of the greatest artists of the Renaissance – and perhaps of all time.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/09/web1_michelangelo.jpg

Staff Report