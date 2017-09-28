Food Bank gets pet store gift

Recently, the Mid-Ohio Food Bank received nearly 40,000 pounds of donated pet food from PetSmart, equaling more than 187,000 meals for pets in need. This is among the largest pet food donation the food bank as ever received. Pet food is a rare offering at food banks, causing those who struggle financially to sometimes give up their own food to feed their pets. This pet food donation will help several families care for their beloved pets.

This donation is one of three benefiting the Central-Ohio area as part of massive pet food donations taking place across North America thanks to PetSmart’s philanthropic Buy a Bag, Give a Meal program. For every bag of dog or cat food purchased online or in-store through Dec. 31, 2017, PetSmart will donate a meal to a pet in need with the goal of donating 60 million meals – nearly 13 million pounds of food.

To get the food to those in need, PetSmart is working with nonprofit partner, PetSmart Charities, which is teaming up with GreaterGood.org’s Rescue Bank program and Feeding America, two renowned national nonprofit organizations, to deliver this massive pet food donation immediately to pets in need across the U.S., as well as animal welfare agencies in Canada. This program will be the largest pet food donation for Feeding America to date.

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by PetSmart.

