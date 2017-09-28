Plan Your Dream Farm: Farm Vision Workshop

Farm Vision Workshop: Sunday, October 15 — 1-5 p.m., 41 Croswell Rd., Columbus, OH 43214

Are you an aspiring or new farmer planning your dream farm? This workshop will help you map out your farm vision, clarify your goals and values, and assess your strengths, resources, and needs before beginning a farming enterprise.

Find out if you’re ready to begin farming and leave with resources that can help you get started with planning.

In addition to mapping out ideas for your own farm, you will hear from a panel of beginning farmers at various stages of farming and with diverse enterprises:

Farmer John Wood, of Homecoming Farm, will share the experiences of managing a diversified vegetable, fruit, wood, and value-added product operation in Amesville, Ohio.

Newly established, Chez Nous Farm owner, Caroline McColloch, will share her story focusing on assessing a resource base, restoring land, and engaging in continuing education programs.

Kendyl Meadows, co-manager of Three Creeks Produce, brings fresh experiences in land access and building soil and infrastructure on a mixed vegetable farm in Groveport, Ohio.

Registration: $25. Price includes light refreshments. Pre-registration is required by October 9.

This event is part of the 2017 Ohio Sustainable Farm Tour and Workshop Series.

Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association

41 Croswell Rd., Columbus OH 43214

614-421-2022 www.oeffa.org

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/09/web1_farmhouse-barn-42097727.jpg

Staff Report

Information for this story was provided by OEFFA.

Information for this story was provided by OEFFA.