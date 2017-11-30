Pearl Harbor Day event Sunday

The Delaware County Veterans Association Honor Guard has selected Sunday, December 3, 2017 to honor those who lost their lives in the bombing of Pearl Harbor 76 years ago.

Early Sunday morning December 7, 1941 Japanese Navy pilots launched a surprise attack on the United States Navy’s base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii destroying four battleships and damaging several others, as well as destroying many other smaller vessels. In addition almost 200 aircraft were destroyed and many others damaged.

Over 2,400 United States Servicemen were killed and over 1,200 were wounded. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declared war on Japan and this marked the involvement of the United States in World War II.

Historically each year the veterans of Delaware County have held a brief ceremony on or near December 7 to honor their fellow servicemen who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country and our way of life.

The Winter Street Bridge in Delaware will be the site of this year’s event. In order to accommodate more people the ceremony will again take place at 12:45 p.m. At 12:55 p.m. local Navy Veterans will launch a wreath into the Olentangy River, followed by an M 1 Rifle Salute and the sounding of Taps. The time is selected to coincide with the exact time of the day at Pearl Harbor of the beginning of the attack in Hawaii 7:55 a.m.

Commander of the Delaware County Veterans Association, Gene Fuller stated that due to expected cold weather and the age of many of the Veterans who attend, the ceremony will last no longer than 15 minutes. The DCVA is hopeful for a good turnout to honor the survivors and pay their respect to those who were lost.

