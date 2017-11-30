Upcoming Local Holiday Events

Home for the Holidays in Delaware

Main Street Delaware will kick off the holiday season during First Friday on Dec. 1. Following is the schedule of events for the evening: Hayes Singers, 6 p.m.; Tree Lighting, 6:30 p.m.; Delaware Community Chorus, 6;35 p.m.; Annie Bananie and Christmas Storytime, 7 p.m.; Delaware Christian School Choir, 7:30 p.m.; Magic Nate, 8 p.m.; OWtsiders, 8:30 p.m. Santa House will be located at the Strand Theatre, 28 E. Winter St. It will be open each Friday and Saturday in December. Downtown carriage rides will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. each Friday in December. Rides depart from the Strand Theatre. For information, go to www.mainstreetdelaware.com.

Tree lighting in Westerville

The City of Westerville tree-lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1 at the Civic Green of Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Live music by Paige’s Playhouse and Westerville Community Band, a candle-lighting ceremony, and a visit from Santa Claus highlight the evening. For informaton, go to www.westerville.org.

Holidays in Powell is Dec. 2

Holidays in Powell is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in downtown Powell. Visitors can meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and enjoy crafts and story time at the Municipal Building, 47 Hall St. Admission is free. A tree-lighting ceremony is planned at 6 p.m. in Village Green Park. For information, go to cityofpowell.us.

Christmas on the Square in Sunbury

Christmas on the Square returns to Sunbury Square on Saturday, Dec. 2. Activities are planned from 4 to 8 p.m. A craft and gift fair is scheduled from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the chamber of commerce. The Christmas parade begins at 5:30 p.m. The cookie and candy contest begins at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall. The tree lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Local businesses will host open houses throughout the evening. For information, go to www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com.

Christmas in Ashley

Christmas in Ashley is planned for Saturday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. Activities include a scavenger hunt and tour of local homes. Santa Claus will arrive during the parade that evening. For information, visit the Village of Ashley Facebook page.

Village of Galena

The Village of Galena will have its Santa Claus & Tree Lighting on the Square from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Holiday Breakfast

Delaware Buckeyes holiday pancake breakfast! (Sat., 12/9/17, 7-11 a.m. at Berkshire town hall, 1454 Rome Corners Road, Galena) Admission free, donations to alumni club’s scholarship fund appreciated! Click on link below for further details.

http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/delaware-buckeyes-celebrate-the-holidays-pancake-breakfast-3356

Brunch with Santa

Brunch with Santa at Bent Tree Golf Club! Bring the family to visit jolly old Saint Nick! (Sunday, 12/10/17, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) Click on link below for further details.

http://www.sunburybigwalnutchamber.com/events/details/brunch-with-santa-at-bent-tree-golf-club-3754

Tree of Lights program

SourcePoint’s Tree of Lights program allows people to pay tribute to loved ones while supporting services in Delaware County. Lights can be purchased for $10 each. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. Gifts to the Tree of Lights support programs and services for individuals 55 and older in Delaware County. To designate lights, go to MySourcePoint.org/TreeOfLights by Sunday, Dec. 10. RSVP for the lighting ceremony by calling 740-363-6677. For information regarding tribute gifts, contact Julie Zdanowicz at 740-203-2420 or jzdanowicz@MySourcePoint.org.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/11/web1_christmas-on-the-square-sign.jpg