Denise Martin Announces Candidacy for State Representative

Delaware resident Denise Martin has announced that she will seek the nomination in the May 2018 primary for State Representative in the open 67th Ohio House District. Current Representative Andrew Brenner cannot run again in 2018 due to term limits.

Martin currently serves as Court Administrator of the Delaware County Domestic Relations Court and previously worked as an Assistant Prosecutor for the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for eight years where she prosecuted felonies including murder, rape, domestic violence, possession and trafficking of illegal narcotics, and assault.

“I have spent my career fighting for justice for victims of crime, and I want to take that fight to the Ohio Statehouse, where I will zealously advocate on behalf of Delaware County residents, local government, businesses and schools and give them a voice at the Statehouse on issues that are important locally and statewide,” said Martin

A conservative Republican, Martin is running to be an accessible, effective and responsive leader for Delaware County residents. As Ohio faces critical issues in the coming years, Martin will represent Delaware County values and tax dollars, ensuring the residents of the 67th district will have a strong advocate at the Statehouse.

A graduate of Mt. Gilead High School, Martin earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Ohio State University and her Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School. Martin has two daughters, Kennedy and Katherine, and has lived in Delaware County since 2000. She is a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church. She serves as the Development Committee Chairman of the Delaware County Republican Party and is a graduate of the Jo Ann Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute.

The Martin for Ohio committee is led by campaign Co-Chairmen Delaware County Municipal Clerk of Court Cindy Dinovo and Delaware County Sheriff Russ Martin. Former Delaware County Republican Party Chairman Teri Morgan serves as the campaign’s Treasurer. “Denise’s experience as a prosecutor, her record of community leadership and her deep relationships in Delaware County make her the ideal candidate to serve as our next state representative,” said Dinovo of her endorsement.

The Delaware County Republican Party Central Committee is expected to endorse in the race in January. The 67th Ohio House district is comprised of the western portion of Delaware County, including Delaware, Lewis Center and Powell.

Martin http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/denise-martin.png Martin