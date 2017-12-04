Live Smart Ohio blog offers tips for better living

Wondering how to better manage stress? Want to learn more about how to budget your finances to make sure your money lasts longer? What about gluten free eating?

Answers to these questions and more are available through the Live Smart Ohio website which offers a consumer blog written by professionals with Ohio State University Extension’s Family and Consumer Sciences that’s focused on promoting health and wellness statewide.

The site, at livesmartohio.osu.edu, offers consumers research-based information on topics including money; food; mind and body; and family and relationships, all focused on helping Ohioans live smarter, said Amanda Woods, Healthy Finances program specialist for OSU Extension.

The blog and website are designed to educate consumers on practical, research-based topics through timely, informative posts, Woods said.

“Live Smart Ohio is a dynamic educational blog focusing on building Healthy People, Healthy Relations and Healthy Finances,” she said. “The site is intended to engage our audiences in the various content we cover in Extension and to connect with consumers on issues beneficial to communities.”

Live Smart Ohio will have information and resources available during Farm Science Review, a three-day agricultural trade show Sept. 19-21 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center, about 25 miles west of Columbus in London. Admission to the annual farm trade show is $7 in advance, $10 at the gate, and free for children 5 and younger.

To get the word out about the Live Smart Ohio resources, Woods and other OSU Extension program specialists are attending county fairs around the state this summer to talk directly to farmers, growers, homemakers, parents and other Ohio consumers.

“In addition to the blog, we offer fact sheets, webinars and classes on topics including food preservation, home ownership, money management and Dinning with Diabetes,” she said. “We’ve found that this blog is a great way to share our content, stay relevant to Ohioans and to offer researched-based content that is valuable to residents of our state.”

Some of the recent topics on the site include posts on: safe poultry handling; eating disorders; energy conservation; exercise; financial support; budgeting; credit unions and taxes.

