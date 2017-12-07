City Mourns Loss of Former Economic Development Leader

Former City of Hilliard Economic Director David Meeks, 53, passed away yesterday, Nov. 16, following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meeks served as the city’s Economic Development Director for over 14 years, before resigning in 2016 to relocate to Scottsdale, Arizona to spend more time with his family.

David will be remembered by the Hilliard community as the person who redeveloped the city’s image to be progressive, dynamic and ready for business development. His efforts directly led to companies such as BMW Financial Group locating to Hilliard and the expansion of Verizon Wireless — both directly impacting the positive financial well-being of the city.

Mayor Don Schonhardt stated “David was one of a kind — an amazing colleague, husband, father and friend. He will be sincerely missed.” Schonhardt dedicated the 600-foot connector road between Lyman Drive and Britton Parkway in recognition of Meeks in 2014.

David is survived by his wife Molly and two sons, Thomas and Patrick. The family has not released any memorial service information as of today.

“The entire City of Hilliard family mourns together and are saddened by this loss. Today we send our heartfelt condolences to Molly, Thomas, Patrick and the entire Meeks family,” Schonhardt stated.

Meeks http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_meeks-david-hilliard_400xx925-925-0-57.jpg Meeks