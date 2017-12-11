Christmas on the Square 2017

More than 1,000 people attended Sunbury’s Annual Christmas on the Square event on Dec. 2. As always, Santa and Mrs. Claus appeared at the end of the parade. Kids gathered candy thrown from vehicles and marchers who went around the village square. The event also featured the lighting of the Christmas tree next to the Town Hall.

