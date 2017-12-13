Road Reports Roundup

Union County

Truck stuck on bridge: US 33 west was recently closed Dec. 9-11 between US 42 and Scottslawn Road. During the 2-day closure, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) replaced part of a steel beam that supports the Beecher-Gamble Road bridge over US 33 in Union County.

This repair is needed after a dump truck with its bed raised struck the bridge in late-August. Additional work will happen this Spring; however, one westbound lane will be maintained.

Delaware County

SR 750 between Farmington Lane and Sawmill Parkway was reduced to one lane in each direction for storm sewer work on Nov. 29.

Coshocton County

From December 4-8, Cross Roads Construction worked on a rock scaling project on SR 83 northbound, approximately a half mile north of Lake Park. While work was being completed, there was a signalized lane closure of SR 83 NB. T

Franklin County

Daytime Pavement Repair on I-270 NB between Cemetery Road and US 33 took place Dec. 4-5; work on I-270 NB between Morse Road & SR 161 and I-270 between I-71 & Sawmill Road took place on Dec.1; North Side Mega Fix work continued through Dec. 4; work on I-71 NB between SR 161 & Schrock Road took place on Dec. 4.

New traffic signals are being installed at Olentangy River Road/Twin Rivers Drive and Goodale. This work is expected to take two weeks and is the final work for this project. Once the new traffic signals are installed, four southbound lanes of Olentangy River Road will be open at Goodale, including a right turn lane, a thru lane and dual left turn lanes.

Licking County

On December 6, SR 13 was closed between Mill Street and Church Street for the Village of Utica Christmas Walk on Main.

New signals have been activated at the SR 310 Interchange and barrels are being removed. With the new signals being activated, motorists can also expect a traffic pattern change on SR 310.

NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

SR 315

Ramp from SR 315 NB to Medical Center Drive

7 PM: Ramp will close

Detour: SR 315 NB to Lane Avenue exit EB to Olentangy River Road SB to King Avenue EB to Medical Center Drive

COMPLETION: December 16

This dump truck hit a bridge in Union County, requiring repairs to the bridge. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_dump-truck-hits-bridge.jpg This dump truck hit a bridge in Union County, requiring repairs to the bridge.

Sunbury News Staff

Information for this story provided by ODOT.

