Big Walnut Local Schools news

Big Walnut High School

Student Announcement

December 14 2017

BWHS Semester Exam Schedule

Exams will be Friday, December 15-Wednesday, December 20. Please encourage your student(s) to start reviewing for these assessments as the month of December will move very quickly!

Sophomores Visit DACC

All sophomores had an opportunity to visit the Delaware Area Career Center on Tuesday, November 21. Students were able to visit two different programs and see if the career center might be the right choice for them. Any sophomore interested in applying for DACC next year needs to complete a “Second Look Day” and complete an application by February. Please see your school counselor for more information.

On Nov. 30, at approximately 1 p.m., the Sunbury Police Department brought in a dog to conduct a drug search. Students were instructed to put their book bags in the hallway. The dog also walked by our lockers but did not find anything.

Service Learning Fair for Seniors

This year, our English 12 students will be completing a service-learning based capstone project as part of their course. During the course of the year, students will be asked to research and identify an organization to work with. The project will also ask them to develop a plan to help the organization. On Monday, students had an opportunity to visit a service-learning fair to see possible organizations they could work with. Those present included Ronald McDonald House, American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, Habitat for Humanity, Drug Free Delaware, Ohio Guidestone, A Kid Again, Delaware County Preservation Parks and SourcePoint.

Honors Biology HeLa Walk

Honors Biology students hosted their annual HeLa Walk on Monday, December 11, Wednesday, December 13 and Thursday, December 14. Students have read The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. In the 1950’s Henrietta Lacks’ cervical cells were taken from her without telling her and they are still alive. In fact, her cells have allowed scientists to discover and understand enormous amounts of information about disease, mental illness and how the human body works. The students have explored an aspect of Henrietta’s life, an important person in her story or a health topic in which HeLa cells were crucial in finding new information. At the walk, students will be presenting their research. Please stop by and check out our students’ work!

We had great turnout for our third round of parent-teacher conferences and our school counselors presentation on scheduling for next year. And, there is lots going on both during the school day and in the evenings as well. See below for lots of celebrations and events for the holiday season. And, our winter sports teams are in full swing with lots of games, matches and events for you to attend.

As always, please don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teachers, school counselor or the administration if you have any questions or concerns. Feel free to contact the main office at 740-965-3766 between the hours of 7:15 and 3:15.

BWHS Semester Exam Schedule

Click here to see the semester exam schedule. Exams will be Friday, December 15-Wednesday, December 20. Please encourage your student(s) to start reviewing for these assessments as the month of December will move very quickly!

Students, thank you so much for your generosity! Big Walnut students raised over $800 to help children at The Sunbury House this season. Your kindness and caring has truly made a difference this year!

Musical auditions for Disney’s AIDA will be held on Monday, Dec 18th. Please check the drama board in the music hallway for more information.

Be the GOAT, bring in a COAT! Leo Club Coat Drive now until December 15th.

Do you feel stressed when you come to school? Do you ever just want to relax? On Thursday, December the 14th from 6-8:15, you can grab some popcorn, kick back in the high school auditorium, and enjoy a showing of Cars 3. Put it on your calendar so you can attend the family movie night sponsored by Big Walnut Business Leaders.

Any senior planning to participate in a sport(s) at the college level please see Mrs. Piper in the Athletic Office for the Big Walnut college signing on May 8.

Any senior that plans to participate in 12 seasons of athletics, please see Mrs. Piper in the Athletic Office for more information.

Interested in a career in Construction Management? Please join Columbus State for the Spotlight on Construction Management event on the evening of Thursday, December 14, 2017. Learn more about careers in this field and talk with experts about the current trends in construction management, including green construction trends, estimating/bidding, and field supervision. Visit cscc.edu/spotlightseries to reserve your space today.

CCP Information Nights

College Credit Plus (CCP) is a program that allows students in grades 7 through 12 to earn college and high school credit at the same time. Listed below are the many opportunities Big Walnut will be providing for students and families to learn about this program. Please mark you calendars for the dates that are best for you and your child.

1. On Thursday February 1, 2018 beginning at 5 pm, we will host an Educational Options night at Big Walnut High School. This evening is oriented toward current 9-11 grade families. During this night we will provide many informational opportunities to our families as they schedule for the next school year. This is also a parent-teacher conference evening.

Schedule for the evening:

5:00-7:00: Open tables in the HS Cafeteria to speak with HS Staff, DACC Staff & ROTC Staff about courses and programs.

5:45-6:10: Presentation in the auditorium (Educational Options, DACC, Credit Flex, Honors, AP, & More)

6:20-6:45: Presentation in the auditorium (Internships & CCP)

2. Central Ohio Colleges will be offering collaborative CCP informational nights. All five universities will be at each event. The following nights will occur at the listed school and you can register to attend any event by clicking on the link. *Mrs. Sturtevant, our College and Career Readiness Coordinator will be present at the January 24th event held at Otterbein and will provide a Big Walnut breakout session.

Columbus State 1/17 & 1/25 https://ccp-cscc17.eventbrite.com

Otterbein University 1/24 https://ccp-otterbein.eventbrite.com

Ohio Wesleyan University 1/31 https://ccp-owu.eventbrite.com

The Ohio State University 2/1 https://ccp-osu.eventbrite.com

Ohio Dominican University 2/8 https://ccp-odu.eventbrite.com

Schedule for Each Evening:

6:15: College Table Fair

6:45-7:30: CCP overview presented by one of the University partners

7:30-8:30: various district break out sessions (BW will be at Otterbein)

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to Mrs. Sturtevant at Pennysturtevant@bwls.net or 740-965-7753.

Government Fair Prelims

All students in government this fall created a capstone project that was presented during their class period. Students asked an essential question of their choice, that was related to government in some way. The top two projects from each class, based on grade and presentation, will be presenting at the second annual Government Fair. These students will present for teachers, administrators, community members, board members, local politicians and others who have volunteered to serve as judges. The second annual BWHS Government Fair took place in the high school cafeteria Dec. 11. We had a great group of judges and wonderful student presentations.

The change chase is coming to an end. Who will earn bragging rights as a class, and even more importantly, which class will step up and help the most children this holiday season? Currently, the juniors are in last place with a negative $123.29. The Seniors are in next to last place with a negative $37.72. The freshmen and sophomores are neck and neck for bragging rights, but the sophomores currently have a slight advantage.

Recently, our students in our FFA Chapter placed first in the state Food Science & Technology contest and have advanced to the national level! Individually, Faye Dean placed 25, Lex Marvin placed 6th, Ben Kessler placed 5th, and Alex Parsio placed 2nd, earning a scholarship to Ohio State. Also, in the Job Interview contest, Avery Wagner and Lexie Kirkpatrick both placed second in their respective divisions! Congratulations on a job well done!

High School Highlights

Weekly Updates from Big Walnut High School

December 8, 2017

Students Helping Students

During the holidays many of us make lists of our wants but others in our community are hoping to fulfill their list of needs. Mrs. Carla Jo Furan, the high school building substitute, along with the counseling department organized a​ drive in November to collect products such as toothpaste, soap, hair care products and Ziploc bags. Student aides are working to create “go bags” to give to students in times of crisis and need. Thank you to parents and students for their generous support of the BWHS Toiletry drive!

German Club Holiday Fun

December is a busy month for German Club. Students left out their shoes in hopes that St. Nikolaus would bring them a treat instead of Krampus bringing them coal. They are also participating in a friendly competition to see which German class can bring in the most items for Friends Who Share. The winning class will enjoy a few Fridays without homework and a German film day with pizza. At the German Club holiday party, members went caroling and returned to school for fun and games: a blind folded gift wrapping competition, a candy cane relay, an ugly sweater contest and a white elephant gift exchange.

AP Spanish Students Put Their Skills to the Test

AP Spanish students recently had an opportunity to interview native Spanish speakers about family values and how they differ from their family’s native country. Some of these were individuals whose parents immigrated here and others immigrated themselves or came to study at a university. This was a great opportunity for students to practice their speaking skills and learn a little about other places around the world!

Congrats to FFA Students!

Recently, our FFA students competed in several contests and earned the highest of honors! In the State Job Interview CDE, Avery Wager placed second in Division 1 and Lexie Kirkpatrick placed second in Division 5! In this event, students completed a resume, cover letter, job application, personal interview, and follow-up letter and were scored on each component. The state CDE consisted of the top student from each of the ten districts in Ohio and we are very proud of these ladies and their accomplishments!

In the Food Science & Technology Event, our students placed FIRST and have earned the opportunity to compete next fall at the National FFA Convention!!! Individually, Faye Dean placed 25th, Lex Marvin placed 6th, Ben Kessler placed 5th, and Alex Parsio placed 2nd, earning a $2,000 scholarship to The Ohio State University! This event is put on by Food Scientists who bring real world issues they face into the event. Students identified food processing equipment, completed a risk assessment on food processing facilities through pictures, classified food issues in customer complaint letters, completed sensory evaluations of food products, and also completed five practical math applications.

The biggest portion of the event is the team product development scenario. In this scenario, students were given three prototypes (developed in part by one of the superintendents who is working with the Kellogg Company to develop a new snack bar) along with a nutritional analysis and target market information. They take the information and develop food packaging and a nutrition facts panel meeting FDA requirements and respond to questions about the production of Snack Bars – all aspects from processing to nutrition are examined in the event. Our team was coached in part by Dr. Mary Kay Pohlschneider, Senior Faculty Lecturer at the Ohio State University. She has come to work with the students more than a dozen times and does a great job! We are very excited to take the team to nationals next fall where they will compete for more scholarships!

Our students deserve many congratulations! There are more than 300 FFA Chapters in the State and 26,000 FFA Members (115 schools and almost 1300 students competed in Food Science alone!). We do have exceptional students and they deserve all of the awards that come their way!

Reminder: Yearbooks Still on Sale

The 2017-2018 Yearbook is now on sale at www.yearbookordercenter.com! Please order early to get the best price and secure your copy. Last year, we did sell out. The yearbook will be delivered to school in May, and a spring supplement with spring sports, prom, and graduation will be mailed home.

Updates from the School Counseling Office

Semester Exams:

Semester exams are right around the corner and will be here before we know it with this busy time of year. This year’s exam dates are December 15-20.

Scheduling for 2018-2019:

Class meetings to discuss scheduling for next year will take place in January, after we return from winter break. Students and families will have one week to look over the information before counselors begin meeting with students to schedule for next year. Winter break would be a great time to discuss with your son or daughter what their future plans are and what courses they might like to consider for next year!

School Counselors:

Meghan Vituccio (A-G)

Jeanne Collett (H-O and P grades 9-11)

Tammi Jordan (P grade 12 and Q-Z)

Cindi Strahler, Administrative Assistant

740-965-2243

Upcoming Events at BWHS

December 15: BWLSD Board of Education Meeting @ 6:30 pm

December 15, 18-20: First Semester Exams and Government End-of-Course Exams

December 20: End of Second Quarter

December 21: No School (Teacher Workday)

December 22: Winter Break Begins

BWMS Parent Update

12/8/17

It is hard to believe that we have just one full week remaining in 2017. As students prepare to wrap up the 2nd quarter, encourage your child to double check assignments in PowerSchool and talk with teachers about progress and achievement. For some of your students, this may be the first experience they have with semester exams and preparing for a huge test. Here are some tips to help during this time.

In addition, a group of students have created Eagle Excellence as a group of peer tutors and study partners for students at BWMS. The first session is going to be after school on Monday 12/11/17 and will be specifically for 8th grade students. When we return from break, this group will open up to provide peer support after school on Wednesdays until 3:15. What a great resource and so proud of our student leaders taking on this initiative. Eagle Excellence will meet in Ms. Crace’s Room 121. Great job students!

Mr. Josh Frame

Reminders:

Next week students in Math and Language Arts will be taking the STAR Assessment. Data teams will occur on 12/18 for 7th grade and 12/19 for 8th grade to identify classroom and tiered supports necessary when we return in 2018.

BWMS Needs Your Help Jan 19th

Just a Few Spots Left and We Would Love YOUR HELP.

On Friday January 19th, Students will participate in a hands-on budget management and decision-making spending simulation in which we need your help. Real Money. Real World. (RMRW) is a financial literacy program for youth from Ohio State University Extension. This curriculum is time tested and has been highly successful at helping students connect college and career planning with budgeting principles within schools. Volunteers are needed to help run the following stations for students to see all of the factors that contribute to a healthy budget: Chance, Child Care, Clothing, Communications, Contributions, Credit and College Loan, Entertainment, Food, Housing, Insurance, Transportation, Utilities.

Parent Survey – BWMS Grading Practices

BWMS Requests your Feedback. Our teachers have been reviewing grading practices and we want to hear from our parents. Share your feedback about Grade Cards, Homework, Retests and more. Please complete the BWMS Grading Practices Parent Survey to help us refine our Practices.

Save the Date – BWMS Student Showcase

The BWMS Student Showcase will be a Celebration of Past, Current & Future Learning on Thursday February 8th from 4:00-7:30. Our students will be ready to show their families all the wonderful activities, assignments, projects and more from classes at BWMS.

Students will lead their parents around to “show off” evidence of learning from this year. It could be a performance or poster, a sample problem or project. Maybe a reenactment or escape room, a technology demonstration or an art gallery walk. The options are endless and your student will have have a voice and choice.

The BWMS Student Showcase will be an open house format for 6th through 8th grade students, parents and community members from 4-7:30 p.m. In addition to student work, parents can also find more information about:

Scheduling for BWMS & BWHS

CCP and Course Offerings

Summer Extension and Interest Opportunities from the Community

**Special thanks to our BWMS PTO for organizing FOOD TRUCKS!

Important Dates

December

15 Advisory Day

18 7th Grade Data Teams

19 8th Grade Data Teams

19 SOAR Celebration

20 End 2nd quarter

12/21- 1/2 Winter Break

Athletic Updates

Reminder that all athletes should have their final forms complete and hard copy of the physical submitted prior to participation.

All schedules are posted online at bigwalnutathletics.net

Athletic Schedules Below:

Thursday, December 14, 2017 BBB Olentangy Berkshire Away 5:00

Thursday, December 14, 2017 GBB Olentangy Berkshire Home 5:00

Saturday, December 16, 2017 BBB8 Westerville Showcase Away 5:00

Saturday, December 16, 2017 GBB8 Westerville Showcase Away 4:00

Saturday, December 16, 2017 GBB7 Walnut Springs Middle Home 9:00

Saturday, December 16, 2017 BBB7 Walnut Springs Middle Home 10:30

Saturday, December 16, 2017 WR New Albany Away TBA

College Credit Plus Update from Mrs. Sturtevant

College Credit Plus (CCP) is a program that allows 7 through 12 grade student to earn college and high school credit at the same time. Listed below are the many opportunities Big Walnut will be providing for students and families to learn about this program. Please mark you calendars for the dates that are best for you and your child.

1. On Thursday February 8, 2018 beginning at 4 p.m.

Big Walnut Middle School Showcase. This evening is oriented toward the current 6 through 8 grade families.

* The evening will highlight the curriculum and student work in all the Middle School classes as a Celebration of Learning.

* In the Commons, there will be a table fair with information on various community summer programs and Big Walnut summer athletic programs.

* The Big Walnut CCP presentation and question and answer time on CCP, will also be available.

2. Central Ohio Colleges will be offering a collaborative CCP informational nights. All four colleges will be at each event. The follow nights will occur at the listed school and you can register to attend any event by clicking on the link. I will be present at the January 24th event held at Otterbein and will provide a Big Walnut breakout session **

Columbus State 1/17 & 1/25 https://ccp-cscc17.eventbrite.com

Otterbein University 1/24 https://ccp-otterbein.eventbrite.com

Ohio Weslyan University 1/31 https://ccp-owu.eventbrite.com

The Ohio State University 2/1 https://ccp-osu.eventbrite.com

Educational Service Center of Ohio 2/8

The schedule for each of these evening is as follows;

6:15 College Table Fair

6:45 to 7:30 CCP overview presented by one of the University partners.

7:30 to 8:30 Various district break out session (BW will be at Otterbein)

For more information, contact PennySturtevant@bwls.net

Delaware County Drug Tip Line

Special Thanks to our Big Walnut Community

BWMS receive Momentum Award

BWMS was happy to receive the “Momentum Award” from the Ohio Department of Education for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year. Because of the efforts of our staff and students, we received straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the most recent state report card. This award is directly connected to our mission to inspire and guide each student to his or her maximum potential through classrooms that personalize instruction, engage students and grow minds.

Well Done BWMS!

777 Cheshire Road, Sunbury, OH, United States

JoshFrame@bwls.net

(740)965-3006

bwls.net

BWMS Parent Update

12/1/17

It was great to welcome back our students to BWMS this week after some time away. Our staff and students hit the ground running with a goal to maximize efforts during the final month of 2017.

I did want to share with parents that on Monday November 27th, teachers from Big Walnut were fortunate to be able to visit a wide variety of educational institutions around central Ohio to grow best practices. From instructional research and development centers to forward thinking university programs, our staff was able to network and learn from other professionals in the area. It was a great day of collaboration and learning. If you find yourself in an informal conversation with one of our teachers, ask them where they went for their site visit and what they learned, I promise it will be a good conversation.

Mr. Josh Frame

Reminders:

Important Dates

December

15 Advisory Day

18 7th Grade Data Teams

19 8th Grade Data Teams

19 SOAR Celebration

20 End 2nd quarter

12/21- 1/2 Winter Break

Special Thanks to our Big Walnut Community

Stay Connected with BWMS

• Connect with Eagle-I Sign Up for e-Communication Notifications

• Connect with Eagle-I Sign Up for e-Communication Notifications

• BWMS will send out Announcements Periodically throughout the week to keep others informed. As always, we suggest that you follow us on Social Media @BigWalnutMS (Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram) to stay up to date.

BWI Weekly Update

BWI Weekly Update

December 1, 2017

Reminders

• If you didn’t pick up your winter greenery sale orders, you can stop by during school hours (7:15 – 3:15). If that doesn’t work, give us a call (740-965-7800) to see if we can make other arrangements.

• Band/Choir Concert, Thursday, December 14th. 5th-grade Band/Choir 6 PM. 6th-grade Band/Choir 7:30 PM.

Connect With Eagle-i: Eagle-i is our electronic notification system. Sign-up to receive weekly updates via email.

Parent Portal: This will allow you to see your student’s schedule, grades, and report cards. If you are having difficulties, please call the BWI office at 740-965-7800 for assistance.

December 9 2017

Reminders

Band/Choir Concert, Thursday, December 14th. 5th-grade Band/Choir 6 PM. 6th-grade Band/Choir 7:30 PM.

College Credit Plus

College Credit Plus (CCP) is a program that allows 7 through 12 grade student to earn college and high school credit at the same time. Listed below are the many opportunities Big Walnut will be providing for students and families to learn about this program. Please mark you calendars for the dates that are best for you and your child.

1. On Thursday February 8, 2018 beginning at 4:30pm

Big Walnut Middle School Showcase. This evening is oriented toward the current 7 through 8 grade families, but would be a great opportunity for our 6th grade families as well.

* The evening will highlight the curriculum and student work in all the Middle School classes.

* In the Commons, there will be a table fair with information on various community summer programs and Big Walnut summer athletic programs.

* The Big Walnut CCP presentation and question and answer time on CCP, will also be available.

2. Central Ohio Colleges will be offering a collaborative CCP informational nights. All four colleges will be at each event. The follow nights will occur at the listed school and you can register to attend any event by clicking on the link. I will be present at the January 24th event held at Otterbein and will provide a Big Walnut breakout session **

Columbus State 1/17 & 1/25 https://ccp-cscc17.eventbrite.com

Otterbein University 1/24 https://ccp-otterbein.eventbrite.com

Ohio Weslyan University 1/31 https://ccp-owu.eventbrite.com

The Ohio State University 2/1 https://ccp-osu.eventbrite.com

Educational Service Center of Ohio 2/8

The schedule for each of these evening is as follows;

6:15 College Table Fair

6:45 to 7:30 CCP overview presented by one of the University partners.

7:30 to 8:30 Various district break out session (BW will be at Otterbein)

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.

Penny Sturtevant

Penny Sturtevant

BWE PTO meeting 12/13

We will be cancelling the PTO meeting that is scheduled for tomorrow (12/13) at 10 a.m. The next PTO meeting will be on January 10th at 7 p.m.

Dear BWE families,

I hope everyone stayed warm this weekend! I think it is safe to say that it is really feeling like winter outside!

Our second graders performed their winter musical that they have been working so hard on. The students did a fantastic job! Thank you again, Mrs. Blocher, for all of your hard work.

Our Eagles’ Nest was transformed into a Holiday shop. The students were all able to visit the shop this week to purchase gifts for family and friends. Thank you PTO for helping put this together and thank you to all of the volunteers who came in to help. This was such a great experience for all of our children!

This coming week our teachers and assessment team will be administering mid-year benchmark assessments to all students. This gives our teams an opportunity to look closely at data and make instructional decisions about all students.

I can’t believe that we are in December! Time is flying by at BWE! On Monday, while students were off, all of our staff members went to 8 different innovative educational sites around the area, to explore new ideas to bring back to their own classrooms. The BWE staff then gathered to reflect on their experiences and continued with more personalized professional development throughout the afternoon.

This week our Holiday shop will be open. If you are interested in helping out please click here. On Wednesday, our second graders will be presenting their musical. They have been working so hard, I can’t wait to see it all in action. Thank you Mrs. Blocher for all of your hard work. There will be a 9:00 am performance and a 6:30 pm performance. Our 9:00 am performance is for the students at BWE as well as any family members that cannot make it to the evening performance. Our Holiday shop will be open during the evening performance as well.

Winter is right around the corner and that means that cold and flu season is here!

Please make sure that you are keeping your child home from school if he/she is sick. This will help to contain illness and germs. For more information, please click here.

Have a fabulous weekend!

Annie Clark

GRE Weekly Wrap

December 8, 2017

Happy Friday! It is certainly starting to feel like December! We thank everyone in advance for sending your kiddo to school in a winter coat; if it is above 25’, we will be outside for recess, and want all kiddos to be prepared.

The next eight days will fly by, and our calendar is packed-check the upcoming events below!

Thank you for all you do!

Make it a phenomenal week!

Regards,

Megan Rose Forman

Principal

The Season is upon us!

As many of you may be aware, cold and flu has arrived to our area. It is our goal to always keep our classroom safe and healthy, and we are reminding you that if your child should experience a fever (>100.00), vomiting and/ or diarrhea or an unexplained rash the night before or the morning of school, they should remain at home. They should remain at home until they are free of vomiting, diarrhea or rash for 24 hours or fever- free without medications for 24 hours. These guidelines are provided by the Ohio Department of Health. Students will be sent home from school should they have the above mentioned symptoms, which will help prevent illness among our students and staff.

Thanks a Million Project

During the Month of December, students will be writing friendly letters to service Men and women to show gratitude and appreciation for Those who are serving our Country.

We are asking for a small Donation of $1 to help the Company with Cost of Postage (local and Overseas) A donation is completely OPTIONAL, but if you choose to donate, please send yours to school with your child before Monday December 18th. For further information, you can go to the following Website http://amillionthanks.org/send_a_letter.php#maincontent,

I thank you for your support! – Mrs. Crawford

Check out the GRE PTO website!!!!

http://generalrosecranspto.weebly.com/

301 South Miller Drive, Sunbury, OH, United States

meganforman@bwls.net

740-965-8900

GRE Parents:

Happy Friday, and happy December First!!!! Amazing week of fun and excitement following Waiver day; our staff truly enjoys this time to reflect and celebrate on our practices, and extend what we are doing for our students.

I wanted to share a sweet student quote from today from a student who came to the office for ice; “you must of gone to the North Pole for this ice because it is COLD!”…:)

Thank you for all you do!

Make it a phenomenal week!

Regards,

Megan Rose Forman

Principal

Go Eagles & Go Bucks!

The Season is upon us!

Week of Code

You can code at home! All students have coding accounts. Students are also set up in courses based on their grade level.

How to get students on their accounts:

• Have student logon to the computer

• Go to www.code.org

• click sign in

• On right hand side of the screen, have students click Sign in with Google Account (this should take them to their account/course

• Students need to start with the Unplugged Activity (videos)

• After watching a video students need to click finished (it’s usually a big yellow icon)

• Or you can let students explore by completing different activities

Hour of Code—-If you have your students coding next week and they complete the hour of code, a screen will appear that lets them know they have completed the Hour of Code. Have your child show it to you, and let Mrs. Keller know so she can print it off and take a picture.

If you have any questions or would like help, please let Angie Keller know.

Holly Shop Help needed

We’re using SignUp.com (the leading online SignUp and reminder tool) to organize our upcoming SignUps. Here’s how it works in 3 easy steps:

1) Click this link to see our SignUps on SignUp.com: http://signup.com/go/JpywiBh

2) Review the SignUps listed and choose the one(s) you like.

3) Sign up! It’s Easy – you will NOT need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.

Note: SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone. If you prefer not to use your email address, please contact me and I can sign you up manually.

Upcoming Events

December 19: Box Tops Due

December 20: Party Wagon & Popsicles with the Principal, End of 2nd Quarter

December 21: Teacher Workday, No school for students

December 22-January 2: Winter Break

January 3: Return to School

January 4: SLC Data Team in the AM—Teach Like a Pirate in the PM

January 5: Kindergarten Data Teams

Harrison Street

Holy cow was Penguin Patch a hit!! We sold out completely on the first day! What a great event we were able to pull off for our kids and what a great lesson in giving as well. We learned a couple things, though. Just FYI… we communicated to our kids that gift buying is for family only. We stopped gift giving here in the building between students for obvious reasons of hurt feelings and such. Honestly, it was something that we did not anticipate but worked quickly to problem solve.

Have a great weekend and stay warm!

Kim. 🙂

“Merry everything and a happy always.“ -unknown

Classroom Happenings at HSE:

Preschoolers traveled around the world to learn about different holidays and traditions (ask them about Hanukkah and Kwanzaa!). They also enjoyed decorating a life size gingerbread house.

Kindergarteners finished up gingerbread unit to compare and contrast stories, started or will start a trip around the world to learn about holiday traditions, and are digging deep into numbers 11-20!

1st graders practiced adding details to their story, talked about nutrition (ask them what makes a healthy plate of food), and enjoyed a visit from the Too Good for Violence teacher where they talked about problem solving.

2nd graders read the story Teacher’s Pet, wrote about a pet they would want and the details about that pet, practiced subtraction with regrouping, and finished their nutrition book. Plus they put on an AMAZING musical on Thursday!

3rd graders started book clubs with their peers this week (ask them what book they are reading and who is in their group!), completed elf story problems in math, worked on fact families and meeting their targets for multiplication.

4th graders continued enjoying their book club books and their hat challenges. They held conferences with Mr. Adams to learn their strengths and areas of growth in math and some talked about the Northern Territory and practiced their map reading skills in Social Studies.

With a grateful heart:

To the crew of people that helped to successfully put on our 1st ever Penguin Patch! The kids LOVED shopping for their loved ones and I know the families will get a treat when they see what was thoughtfully purchased for them. We look forward to a return next year!

Some Reminders and FYI:

Skate Time is upon us after the winter break and we can use all the help we can get! Please click the link if you can come enjoy skating. Skate Time Sign Up Genius

Please review this When to Keep Home Chart. We love our kids but we don’t love their germs! Please keep them at home if the chart indicates… 🙂

TIp of the Week:

Does your child sneeze or cough into their elbow? If not… teach them!!! It reduces “the spray” that goes on tables and people and pencils and plates of food, etc. While it makes for some pretty gross shirts and arms (when they aren’t covered), it really reduces germ spreading. It helps to remain consistent about it as well!

Upcoming Events:

Dec. 15-21 Candy Cane Grams

Dec. 18- 20 Holiday Spirit Week

Monday- Holiday Wear Day

Tuesday- Holiday Headgear and Sock Day

Wednesday- Holiday PJ Day

Dec. 19- Harrison Hut & Party Cart

Dec. 20- Character Crew Party

Dec. 20- End of 2nd Quarter

Dec. 21- Jan. 2- No School: Winter Break

Happy Holiday Season! The spirit of this time of year has taken over HSE along with the excitement too! I’m sure it’s this way in your house as well. How extraordinary it is…

We had a great time at COSI and are appreciative of all those that were able to help to support our kids as they learned about chemistry. It was neat!

“The holiday season is a time to reflect on the thanks we have for the people in our lives and seek out ways to make life better for those around us.“ -unknown

Classroom Happenings at HSE:

Preschoolers enjoyed doing gingerbread things this week! They read books and voted on their favorite ones, ate gingerbread snaps, described gingerbread treats, and made gingerbread men!

Kindergarteners started all things gingerbread by reading books, comparing/contrasting the stories and doing craftivities with the books. In math a review of numbers 11-20 started and some kinders made a December minion and wrote about their favorite thing about winter.

1st graders practiced solving story problems with three numbers, continued writing recipe stories, and talked about nutrition and good food choices (ask them about this!).

2nd graders learned about story elements and talked about what makes a good pet. All of second grade is working on creating a bulletin board with the theme ‘what can you give from the heart.’ They also continued working on subtraction with regrouping.

3rd graders read The Day the Crayons Quit and talked about point of view. They also practiced fact families with multiplication and division, played multiplication baseball, switched for content where they are learning about matter or government, and started writing fortunately/unfortunately stories (ask them what this is!)

4th graders practiced hooking the reader in writing, started “hat challenges” in book club where they are holding student led discussions about their reading, and continued practicing division.

EVERYONE enjoyed COSI on Wheels and learning about chemistry. Thanks PTO!

With a grateful heart:

We would like to thank Tiffany VonAlmen for bringing our first ever Penguin Patch (holly shop) to HSE. She worked diligently with a company, organized volunteers, and set up a great display to bring this event to our school. We are so thankful! We can’t wait to see what the kids purchase!

Some Reminders and FYI:

TIp of the Week:

This is a great time of year to teach the act of giving. It can be done in small simple ways or by doing things on a larger scale. Check out this link for 50 Random Acts of Kindness for the Holiday Season. You will not regret teaching your child(ren) the importance of giving to others. It definitely can feel better than receiving when you put a smile on someone’s face!

Souders

Upcoming Important Dates

December 14 and 15: Candy Cane Lane (PTO Sponsored)

December 15: All Pro Dads @ 7:45AM

December 20: Last student day before break

January 3: Students return from break

Monday was a day of learning for staff members in our district. We traveled to other school districts and colleges to observe how they are reimagining education. We are always looking for opportunities to improve our practices.

We are doing great things in Big Walnut, yet we continue to push to higher levels. I visited Alton Darby Elementary in Hilliard.

Quote of the Week: “To achieve great things, two things are needed: a plan and not quite enough time.” Leonard Bernstein

December 1, 2017

We encourage students to carry water bottles at school, but not in glass containers.Thanks for your understanding.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_bw-eagle.jpg