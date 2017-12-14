Village of Galena News — Nov.

At the Village of Galena’s November Council meeting, a public hearing was held on creating the Galena New Community Authority (NCA). Caleb Bell, from Bricker and Eckler, explained that the Galena NCA will be a special 10-mill charge on new developments that will provide four-mills for schools for a 20-year period; four-mills for the Village in perpetuity; and, two-mills (or a negotiated amount) for the developer for infrastructure until those items are repaid. Council voted to create the first municipal based NCA in Ohio.

Mayor Thomas Hopper recognized Marty Mazzie for more than a decade of service to the Village. Mazzie, who is retiring in December, was appointed clerk/treasurer in March 2006. When that position was later changed, she became the Village’s first fiscal officer in January 2007. She has handled Galena’s financial affairs, acted as Council clerk, handled sewer utility billings, and served as the Village’s first contact for customer service. Hopper awarded Mazzie a Mayor’s Proclamation and a key to the Village.

The Village’s Environmental Engineer Tom Marshall has been working with design engineers at IBI Group to complete data collection and designs for the new wastewater treatment plant. The Village has filed additional information with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and filed a building permit with Delaware County. Marshall posted a Request for Qualifications notice for Design/Build companies. Interested construction and engineering firms attended a meeting and site walk through and filed Statements of Qualifications.

The Village’s next phase of the Galena Brick Trail will be funded in 2018 through an Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Clean Ohio Trail Fund grant. The multi-purpose trail will be paved from Holmes St., north of Miller Park, to south of the Heathermere development. One section remains to connect the Ohio to Erie Trail through Galena to Sunbury’s Sandel Legacy Trail behind Big Walnut Elementary.

Deputy Fiscal Officer Suzanne Rease noted that the final 2015-2016 audit meeting was held with the State Auditor’s Office. Fourth quarter sewer bills were sent out and a budget was drafted for Finance Committee review. The committee’s recommended 2018 budget received a first reading. First readings were held on 2018 personnel resolutions. Rease has been recommended as the new fiscal officer with Michelle Dearth increasing her hours as assistant fiscal officer. A variety of training and meetings have been held in anticipation of Mazzie’s retirement.

Council passed a variety of housekeeping legislation to renew insurance; transfer funds; approve lease agreements with the Galena Historic Foundation and for garage rental; authorize Delaware County to enforce building codes; adopt rules of council; and, approve an agreement with the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District. Council also approved a one-year extension with Waste Management for residential trash service. Beginning January 1, service will cost $17.43/ month and includes curbside recycling pickup and senior rates for those 65 and older.

The Village’s holiday events took place Dec. 3 starting at Journey Fellowship with cookies, hot chocolate, crafts, games, music, and Santa. Then on the square, there were traditional stories, carols, and the tree lighting and open houses at downtown businesses.

Information for this story was provided by Jeanna Burrell.

