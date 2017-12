The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that State Route 521 in Delaware County is closed between U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 and Harris Road after a tractor trailer struck the railroad bridge.

ODOT officials estimate the delay will last for several hours.

Check back for updates.

Debris was left in the roadway after a tractor trailer struck a railroad bridge on State Route 521. http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_bridge-hit_crop.jpg Debris was left in the roadway after a tractor trailer struck a railroad bridge on State Route 521. Courtesy photo | ODOT