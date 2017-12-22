Huron County Man Indicted for Stealing Grain

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that a Huron County Grand Jury has indicted a Monroeville man on charges of aggravated and grand theft.

Richard J. Schwan, 78, of Monroeville, was arrested last evening after being indicted on November 17. The indictment became public today. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m.

The indictment includes 41 counts, including 32 felony charges:

Aggravated theft, first degree felony (seven counts)

Grand theft, fourth degree felony (six counts)

Theft from elderly, third degree felony (six counts)

Falsification in a theft offense, third degree felony (nine counts)

Insolvent handler not to accept deposits, fourth degree felony (three counts)

Delayed price agreement, fifth degree felony (one count)

Falsification, first degree misdemeanor (nine counts)

Schwan was doing business as Schwan Grain Inc. and was registered with the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a grain handler. He is accused of selling grain on behalf of 35 farmers and keeping $3.5 million profits from the sales. He is also charged with filing several financial reports and documents with the Ohio Department of Agriculture which falsely reported and concealed his liabilities and the monies which he owed to farmers after he sold their grain and kept the proceeds.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Attorneys with Attorney General DeWine’s Special Prosecutions section are prosecuting the case.

