PUCO schedules oral arguments on net metering rules

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Dec. 21, 2017) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled oral arguments on administrative rules pertaining to net metering.

The oral arguments are scheduled for Jan. 10, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at the PUCO Offices, Hearing Room 11-B, 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, following the Commission’s regularly scheduled voting session. The oral arguments will also be webcast live on the PUCO website.

Parties to the case that have filed for or against rehearing of the Commission’s Nov. 8, 2017 ruling will have the opportunity to make arguments before the Commission, and for the commissioners to ask questions.

On Nov. 8, 2017, the Commission adopted updates to Ohio Administrative Code 4901:1-10-28 that governs electric net metering. Net metering is a billing arrangement wherein customers who own electric generation facilities, such as solar panels or wind turbines, offset their need for electricity by producing their own.

Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, Interstate Gas Supply, Environment Law & Policy Center, Ohio Environmental Council, Environmental Defense Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, Vote Solar, One Energy, FirstEnergy, AEP Ohio and The Dayton Power and Light Company filed for or against rehearing earlier this month.

A copy of today’s entry scheduling oral arguments is available on the PUCO website www.PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to Docketing Information System and enter case number 12-2050-EL-ORD.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_PUCO.jpg

Ohio Public Utilities Commission

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

