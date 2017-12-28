Troopers seize $285,000 worth heroin in Summit County traffic stop

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP – Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers filed felony drug charges against a Connecticut man after a traffic stop in Summit County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 1,600 grams of heroin, which is valued at approximately $285,000.

On November 14, 2017 at 12:16 p.m., Troopers stopped a rented 2018 Nissan with Connecticut registration for a lane change violation on Interstate 80 near milepost 176. Criminal indicators were observed and the suspect was asked to exit the vehicle; he failed to comply and fled. Ohio State Highway Patrol aviation monitored the fleeing vehicle and directed troopers to the suspect’s location. The patrol pilot also viewed the suspect throw a bag into a garbage dumpster. The suspect was stopped, taken into custody and heroin was seized from the dumpster.

The suspect, Renaldo Diaz-Guzman, 25, of Hartford, Conn., was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail. He was charged with possession and trafficking in heroin, both first-degree felonies and failure to comply, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 21 years in prison and up to a $42,500 fine.

Dayton-Area Used Car Seller Accused of Failing to Deliver Vehicle Titles

DAYTON — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a consumer protection lawsuit against a Dayton-area used car seller accused of failing to deliver vehicle titles to customers.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement from South Dayton Auto & Truck Service LLC and owner Shane S. Smith, after claims totaling more than $16,200 were paid from the state’s Title Defect Recision Fund to help customers resolve title complaints against the dealership.

South Dayton Auto & Truck Service operates at 888 East Franklin Street in Centerville. Since 2014, 13 complaints have been filed against it, with some consumers saying they never received the title to a vehicle they bought from the dealership.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit accuses Smith and the dealership of violating Ohio’s Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act. It seeks an end to any violations of the law, reimbursement to affected consumers, and reimbursement to the Title Defect Recision Fund, which helps consumers when a dealership fails to provide a title as required by law.

Consumers who have title problems should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

