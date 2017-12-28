The New “Can Opener”?

Dec. 28

SR 521 Closed in Delaware County

SR 521 is closed between Harris Road and 36/37 after a tractor-trailer struck the bridge. Duration of closure is unknown.

SR 521 NOW OPEN in Delaware County

SR 521 is NOW OPEN between Harris Road and 36/37. It closed this morning after a tractor-trailer struck the bridge.

NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

270 N Franklin

I-270 SB between Morse Road & Easton Way

11 PM: I-270 SB will reduce to one lane

5 AM: All lanes open

COMPLETION: December 28th

Knox County

SR 541 Closure for Culvert Replacement East of Bladensburg

Beginning Tuesday, January 2, SR 541 will be closed between Earlywine Road and Clark Road while ODOT crews work on replacing a culvert.

Work hours: 6:30AM to 5:00PM

Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project

Expected completion: Friday, January 5, weather permitting

Detour: SR 541 to SR 79 to SR 586

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2017/12/web1_bridge-hit_crop-5.jpg

Sunbury News Staff

Information for this story was provided by ODOT.

Information for this story was provided by ODOT.