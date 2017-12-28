The New “Can Opener”?

Dec. 28
SR 521 Closed in Delaware County
SR 521 is closed between Harris Road and 36/37 after a tractor-trailer struck the bridge. Duration of closure is unknown.
SR 521 NOW OPEN in Delaware County
SR 521 is NOW OPEN between Harris Road and 36/37. It closed this morning after a tractor-trailer struck the bridge.
NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTY
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26
270 N Franklin
I-270 SB between Morse Road & Easton Way
11 PM: I-270 SB will reduce to one lane
5 AM: All lanes open
COMPLETION: December 28th
Knox County
SR 541 Closure for Culvert Replacement East of Bladensburg
Beginning Tuesday, January 2, SR 541 will be closed between Earlywine Road and Clark Road while ODOT crews work on replacing a culvert.
Work hours: 6:30AM to 5:00PM
Road will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project
Expected completion: Friday, January 5, weather permitting
Detour: SR 541 to SR 79 to SR 586
Information for this story was provided by ODOT.