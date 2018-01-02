Former Lowellville Police Chief Indicted

YOUNGSTOWN — A former Lowellville Police Chief has been indicted related to alleged felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and theft in office.

Rick Jamrozik, 41, of Campbell, was indicted on the following charges:

Three counts of Felonious Assault, felonies of the second degree

Three counts of Possessing Criminal Tools, felonies of the firth degree

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence, felonies of the third degree

One count of Theft in Office, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Theft in Office, a felony of the fifth degree

The counts relate to allegations of domestic violence against a woman Jamrozik was living with and the subsequent investigation into those allegations and other allegations which surfaced followed the initial domestic violence allegations.

The case was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force, the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecution Section.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_ohio-bci.jpg