Attorney General DeWine Announces Consumer Protection Action Against Columbus Used Car Seller

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced a consumer protection lawsuit against a Columbus used car seller accused of failing to deliver vehicle titles to customers.

The lawsuit accuses Amazing Auto Sales LLC and its operators Patrick Franklin, Charles R. White, and Laura Lassiter of violating Ohio’s consumer protection laws.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has received 14 complaints against Amazing Auto Sales, which previously operated at 3586 Westerville Road in Columbus but is now closed. In their complaints, consumers generally said that they never received titles to vehicles they bought from the dealership. To help resolve consumers’ title complaints, claims totaling $14,135 were paid from the state’s Title Defect Recision Fund.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, seeks reimbursement to affected consumers, reimbursement to the Title Defect Recision Fund, and an order prohibiting Patrick Franklin, Charles R. White, and Laura Lassiter from applying for or receiving an auto dealer or salesperson license.

Consumers who have title problems should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

