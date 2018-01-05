Delaware named top 5 city for new families to call home

According to The Penny Hoarder, one of the largest personal finance websites in the world, the City of Delaware ranks fifth in the country when it comes to the “best cheap cities for new families.”

The rankings were released online Monday (Dec. 18) in an article published by Alex Mahadevan, a data journalist at The Penny Hoarder.

Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle said the top five ranking shows the secret is out about what a great place Delaware is to not only raise a family, but to also visit due to its “friendly people, great downtown, and great restaurants,” along with countless city events and attractions like The Strand Theatre, The Little Brown Jug, Central Ohio Symphony, Delaware Arts Festival, annual car show, etc.

“With thousands of folks visiting Delaware, as we are now considered a destination spot every weekend, the word was bound to get out,” Riggle added. “I think of Delaware as a slice of heaven right here on earth.”

The Penny Hoarder analyzed 45,000 U.S. cities in an attempt to find the 25 most affordable, family-friendly cities in which to live. Factors considered in compiling the top 25 list included median rent and mortgage costs, healthcare costs, household income, regional price parities, pollution and water violations, violent crime rate, school grades, access to healthy food, civic associations per capita, and museums and libraries per capita.

“The findings — bustling downtowns, excellent schools, parkland and trails, farmers markets abound, and events almost every weekend — describe Delaware perfectly,” City Community Affairs Coordinator Lee Yoakum said. “It is an honor to be recognized nationally and something for which every resident can take credit for.”

As the lone city in Ohio included in the list, Delaware garnered its top five ranking by placing high in the following areas: fun for the family (sixth best among the top 25), cheap-o-meter (eighth), health matters (ninth), and good schools (14th).

“Each of these rankings provide further affirmation of the great things happening in the City of Delaware,” said Jennifer Ruhe, director of communications for Delaware City Schools. “As a school district, we are incredibly proud and grateful to be part of this dynamic, family-friendly community that supports education at all levels.”

Delaware resident shares story

For each of the cities listed in the top 25, Mahadevan interviewed a local resident to get a firsthand account of what makes each city a great fit for families just starting out.

Alan Brown, 42, of Delaware, shared his story with Mahadevan, revealing he moved to the city 19 years ago due to its low tax rate when compared to Columbus.

“It’s definitely a growing city with a small-town feel,” Brown states in the article.

From an education standpoint, Brown notes his kids “always got the support they needed within the school district.”

The city’s ranking as the fifth-best affordable city in the country for new families comes on the heels of Money Magazine’s September release of its “Best Places to Live” list in which the City of Delaware was ranked No. 71.

“I am so proud to say I live here in Delaware, but to say I serve as the mayor of this wonderful city, my heart swells, my smile never seems to go away, and sometimes I feel I am bursting at the seams with pride,” Riggle said.

http://www.sunburynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/48/2018/01/web1_Delaware-Logo.jpg

Rankings based on affordability, things important to families

By Joshua Keeran jkeeran@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Joshua Keeran at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @KeeranGazette.

Contact Joshua Keeran at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @KeeranGazette.