PUCO seeks Commissioner

PUCO Nominating Council seeks applicants for commissioner position

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Dec. 11, 2017) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a five-year term that begins on April 11, 2018. Applications must be delivered to the Nominating Council no later than 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 11, 2018.

The PUCO Nominating Council is a broad-based 12-member panel that screens candidates for the position of PUCO commissioner. The PUCO is comprised of five commissioners appointed to rotating, five-year terms by the governor. The commissioners are responsible for regulating Ohio’s investor-owned public utilities.

After reviewing the résumés of all applicants, the Nominating Council will narrow the list to those most qualified for the position. On Jan. 25, 2018, the Nominating Council will meet to interview the selected applicants and recommend four finalists to Gov. John R. Kasich. The governor will have 30 days to either appoint a commissioner from the list or request a new list from the Nominating Council. The governor’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Ohio Senate.

The full text of the commissioner position posting is provided below. For additional information about the PUCO appointment process please visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov.

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION OF OHIO

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to fill the term commencing on April 11, 2018, and ending on April 10, 2023. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $73,715 to $185,390. The commissioner’s actual salary will be determined by the Governor. The normal state of Ohio benefits package will be provided.

The Public Utilities Commission is responsible for regulating investor-owned public utilities in the state of Ohio. Section 4901.02(D) of the Ohio Revised Code requires that a commissioner have a minimum of three years’ experience in one or more of the following fields: economics, law, finance, accounting, engineering, physical or natural sciences, natural resources, or environmental studies. No person employed by a public utility subject to regulation by the Public Utilities Commission or holding stocks or bonds of a regulated public utility may be appointed a commissioner. A commissioner must be a resident of Ohio.

The Revised Code also specifies that the Commission may consist of no more than three members of the same political affiliation. Political affiliation is based upon one’s vote in the last primary election as defined under Sections 3513.19 and 3513.05, Revised Code. Based upon the present composition of the Commission, the position may be filled by an applicant of any political affiliation. Successful candidates must undergo a background check by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Applicants are required to send 16 copies of a current resume with a one-page cover letter attached to each resume. The cover letter and resume shall be stapled once in the upper left-hand corner. In the cover letter, the applicant must (1) indicate the applicant’s expertise in the areas of energy, transportation, or communications technology, if any; (2) explain why the applicant’s prior experience makes him or her qualified to be a commissioner or why the applicant is otherwise qualified to be a commissioner; and (3) state his or her political party affiliation or independent status.

Resumes shall be sent to: Public Utilities Commission Nominating Council, c/o Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad Street, 4th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215-3793. For further information, contact the Nominating Council coordinator, Donna Pittman, at (614) 387-1005.

Information regarding the position and application requirements may also be found at the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio website: www.PUCO.ohio.gov.

Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m., Thursday, January 11, 2018. Mailed or hand-delivered applications must be received by that time. Faxed applications will not be considered.

The members of the Public Utilities Commission Nominating Council will review the applications and select individuals to be interviewed for the position. Interested persons may submit comments to the members of the Nominating Council regarding any of the applicants. Comments should be submitted to the Nominating Council coordinator. Persons interested in receiving a list of the names of persons submitting applications or selected to be interviewed should notify the Nominating Council coordinator at the above address or telephone number. The Nominating Council will determine the four most qualified persons for the position and submit those names to Governor Kasich who will then select the commissioner.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

